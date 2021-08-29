 Skip to main content
Theater review: Flowery 'Phoenix Too Frequent' at APT seeks a spark
ARTS

Did you hear the one about the widow and the centurion? They met in a mausoleum and resurrected romance.

“A Phoenix Too Frequent,” now onstage in the Touchstone at American Players Theatre, sets a (relatively chaste) seduction in a tomb.

A love-at-first-sight-over-a-coffin story, “Phoenix” is more hopeful than “Romeo and Juliet” and nearly as melodramatic as “Aida.” It’s certainly more poetic than anything Indiana Jones/Harrison Ford ever said to Karen Allen.

As a play, Christopher Fry’s 1946 fairly dated, stylized comedy channels a common criticism of literary fiction — pretty words over plot. In other words, not much happens, but it happens with a lot of flourish.

_A7I0312.jpg

Doto (Tyler Meredith) joins her widowed mistress (Phoebe González) in a tomb in "A Phoenix Too Frequent" by Christopher Fry.

But perhaps that’s not fair to our entombed trio. The stakes seem high at the start to Doto (Tyler Meredith), a servant who has gamely joined her widowed mistress, Dynamene (Phoebe Gonzalez) in the mausoleum. The two have been fasting for a couple of days and plan to die like women in literature, with soft weeping and graceful expiration.

Dynamene mourns her late husband as glamorously as she can, though the man sounds like an early Roman office drone. (“He was so punctual,” she breathes.) Practical Doto, who can’t think of any guy she misses more than a “good pair of shoes (she) gave away without thinking,” serves both as audience and Dynamene’s companion to the great beyond. And who knows? Dying might be interesting.

When a young corporal (played with sweet awkwardness by Christopher Sheard) stumbles into this coffin klatsch, he’s still green around the gills from guard duty outside. Tegeus proves a healthy distraction, first for the servant, then her mistress, helped along by a little wine. Soon, no sarcophagus can come between widow and warrior.

_A7I1010.jpg

A corporal (Christopher Sheard) charms a widow (Phoebe González) in "A Phoenix Too Frqeuent" at American Players Theatre. 

Director Keira Fromm leads a lively, enthusiastic cast. Together they mine Fry’s script for every ounce of comedy — each boozy hiccup, deadpan response and passionate gesture feels necessary. Meredith’s Doto is loose and goofy; she’s that best girlfriend who makes the party fun but also keeps you hydrated and stops you from texting your ex.

Gonzalez, a gifted comic actor, drapes herself over the coffin at center stage, fully engaged in Dynamene’s performance of grief. She and Sheard push and pull like magnets, circling the tomb, their mouths full of flowery metaphors about dolphins and trees and ships.

_A912868 copy.jpg

Christopher Sheard, left, and Phoebe González star in a romantic comedy by Christopher Fry at American Players Theatre. Mieka van der Ploeg designed the costumes and Jeffrey D. Kmiec designed the set. 

Even in just 80 minutes, it’s easy to get lost in all that ornamentation. “A Phoenix Too Frequent” seems so pleased with its own quirkiness, the characters themselves become secondary to the poetry Fry puts in their mouths. For a tomb, it’s awfully windy.

The live-ness of theater means there are outstanding questions: why this play; why now? Fromm makes a case for “Phoenix” in her director’s note — “truly the summer rom-com we all want to see” — and then does the most with what she’s got.

Is it enough? This coffin is closed, but that’s an open question.

'A Phoenix Too Frequent'

Through Oct. 3

Touchstone Theatre, American Players Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green

$65-$91 (tickets will be 25% off all season long)

americanplayers.org/plays/a-phoenix-too-frequent

Note: Running time is about 80 minutes with no intermission. Masks are currently required in the Touchstone Theatre, regardless of vaccination status.

Watch online: Tickets start at $32 for a single viewer. Visit americanplayers.org/apt-at-home

