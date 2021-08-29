Theater review: Flowery 'Phoenix Too Frequent' at APT seeks a spark

When a young corporal (played with sweet awkwardness by Christopher Sheard) stumbles into this coffin klatsch, he’s still green around the gills from guard duty outside. Tegeus proves a healthy distraction, first for the servant, then her mistress, helped along by a little wine. Soon, no sarcophagus can come between widow and warrior.

Director Keira Fromm leads a lively, enthusiastic cast. Together they mine Fry’s script for every ounce of comedy — each boozy hiccup, deadpan response and passionate gesture feels necessary. Meredith’s Doto is loose and goofy; she’s that best girlfriend who makes the party fun but also keeps you hydrated and stops you from texting your ex.

Gonzalez, a gifted comic actor, drapes herself over the coffin at center stage, fully engaged in Dynamene’s performance of grief. She and Sheard push and pull like magnets, circling the tomb, their mouths full of flowery metaphors about dolphins and trees and ships.

Even in just 80 minutes, it’s easy to get lost in all that ornamentation. “A Phoenix Too Frequent” seems so pleased with its own quirkiness, the characters themselves become secondary to the poetry Fry puts in their mouths. For a tomb, it’s awfully windy.