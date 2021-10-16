Theater review: Cap City returns with light, jazzy 'The World Goes ’Round”

The musical theater writing duo of John Kander and Fred Ebb loved a talk-yourself-into-it song.
“Maybe this time,” Sally Bowles sings at a pivotal point in “Cabaret.” Maybe she won’t be a loser anymore, “like the last time and the time before.” “We can make it,” a character sings in another show (“The Rink,” from 1984). “Long as I know you’re trying.”
“Who needs a lover? I need a friend,” a third woman insists to herself. “Isn’t this better?”
“The World Goes ’Round,” a 1991 revue of Kander and Ebb’s early work, pulls these three songs into a braid. Longing, frustration and delusion overlap as the melodies layer — it’s a lovely moment.
It’s also the best reason to do a show like this, the first outing for Capital City Theatre in Overture Center since 2019’s bright, lively “On the Town.” Stephen Nachamie directs and choreographs this revue, an enthusiastic if less polished (and less produced) return to the stage for CCT.
Most musical theater fans know Kander and Ebb for their two biggest shows: “Cabaret,” set in pre-World War II Berlin, and “Chicago,” about celebrity, jazz and murder in the 1920s. They’re both here, in measured doses: Erin Burniston does her best flapper impression in “And All That Jazz,” while Taylor Hilt Mitchell gets appreciative chuckles as the mousy “Mr. Cellophane.”
It’s more fun when a song has the chance to surprise. “World Goes ’Round” features an ensemble cast of five, with tunes from commercial flops like “Flora, the Red Menace” (a Liza Minnelli star vehicle) and “70, Girls, 70.”
I particularly loved Christine De Frece’s rendition of “Colored Lights,” a song from “The Rink” about love that keeps slipping away. De Frece is wonderfully unhinged in “Ring Them Bells,” a fabulous, funny story song Minnelli made famous in “Liza with a Z.” The rest of the cast backs her up with literal bells on.
De Frece and Tyler Symone (an understated pleasure on the show’s title solo) are responsible for the show’s highest points, both of them comic duets. The first, “Class,” is a treat from “Chicago,” a chance for the women to get silly and loose. In the second, “The Grass is Always Greener,” a star (De Frece) and a homemaker (Symone) swap envious phrases. Ebb’s lyrics are in fine form here:
“Ah, the grass is always greener/ On somebody else’s front lawn,” the women sing. “Ah, somebody else’s wiener/ Always has a lot more relish on.”
Nachamie shows thoughtful restraint in the staging, particularly in ballads where the performers sometimes simply stand and deliver. The cast gets some peppy dance numbers, too — Burniston has a blast with “Arthur in the Afternoon,” featuring Joe Caskey as her tea time paramour.
“The World Goes ’Round” is not a collection of greatest hits. Some of these songs were forgotten for a reason, I wager? And at times the performers don’t connect with them in a meaningful way, to bring out whatever humor and pathos is there. Not every chestnut from 1962 needs a new airing.
Music director Evan Lange, on piano, leads a talented pit, bringing energy and jazzy rhythms to support the singers. Unfortunately balance within the band, and sound design overall, was a persistent challenge on opening night. Microphones dropped and gave feedback throughout the show.
Design elements as a whole stepped back from Cap City’s previous outings. Several costumes, like black on the bottom/jewel tones on top, could have been borrowed from a high school show choir. The set, black boxes with dotted with colored squares in front of a stock skyline, looks cobbled together and amateurish.
This is notable because Capital City Theatre, with productions like “On the Town” and the partially staged, gorgeously sung “Hunchback of Notre Dame” the year before, has set such a high bar for itself. I could not be more excited about the shows the company has announced for its upcoming season — “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” a wildly fun pop opera inspired by “War and Peace,” and “Merrily We Roll Along,” a notorious and amazing Sondheim flop I am desperate to finally see staged.
So, fine, “The World Goes ’Round” is technically bumpy. But the cast sings capably and dances with gusto — those jazz hands are the jazziest. It’s a light two hours on the stage. My favorite part is that it’s just the beginning.
