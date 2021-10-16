Theater review: Cap City returns with light, jazzy 'The World Goes ’Round”

Nachamie shows thoughtful restraint in the staging, particularly in ballads where the performers sometimes simply stand and deliver. The cast gets some peppy dance numbers, too — Burniston has a blast with “Arthur in the Afternoon,” featuring Joe Caskey as her tea time paramour.

“The World Goes ’Round” is not a collection of greatest hits. Some of these songs were forgotten for a reason, I wager? And at times the performers don’t connect with them in a meaningful way, to bring out whatever humor and pathos is there. Not every chestnut from 1962 needs a new airing.

Music director Evan Lange, on piano, leads a talented pit, bringing energy and jazzy rhythms to support the singers. Unfortunately balance within the band, and sound design overall, was a persistent challenge on opening night. Microphones dropped and gave feedback throughout the show.

Design elements as a whole stepped back from Cap City’s previous outings. Several costumes, like black on the bottom/jewel tones on top, could have been borrowed from a high school show choir. The set, black boxes with dotted with colored squares in front of a stock skyline, looks cobbled together and amateurish.