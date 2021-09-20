Theater review: APT's 'Oedipus' explores the exquisite art of suffering

Something is rotten in Thebes. With grand decrees and confident curses, the king promises to root out whatever is “burrowing its head into the flesh of our sacred land” like a tick, making everyone sick.

But as sure as the king’s name is “Oedipus,” we know the call is coming from inside the house.

Staging the great Greek theatrical origin stories is a passion project for David Daniel, an American Players Theatre core company member who adapted and directs this new production in the Hill Theatre, running through Oct. 9. “Oedipus” is tragedy at its most essential, a fall from grace so stark and memorable, there’s a whole psychological complex named for it.

Gavin Lawrence brings gravity and believable disbelief to the title character, a king so sure of himself and his position, he swears to hold himself accountable even for his own ignorance. As Oedipus gets nearer to the truth of his circumstance, Lawrence appears to be learning it all in real time.