Theater review: 'An Iliad' at American Players Theatre sings an ancient song of war

The narrator in the musical “Hadestown” makes no secret of what the audience is in for.

“See, someone’s got to tell the tale, whether or not it turns out well,” sings Hermes, the Greeks’ tricky messenger-god. “It’s a sad tale, it’s a tragedy. ... We’re gonna sing it anyway.”

The storyteller at the center of “An Iliad,” knows this impulse. It is deep in his weary bones, the need to keep telling ancient stories of war and rage and loss.

“Every time I sing this song, I hope it’s the last time,” says the man, known simply as The Poet. “But it’s a good story. I remember a lot of it.”

American Players Theatre seeks comfort in the classics, and “An Iliad,” first staged here in 2015, is a knockout piece for one of its many talented actors. No surprise, then, that after a year of suspended performances and empty stages, the Spring Green company returns to a successful staging with much the same cast and creative team.