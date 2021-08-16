Theater review: American Players Theatre finds humor and honesty in 'Cymbeline'

A short scene about a third of the way into “Cymbeline” explains a lot about American Players Theatre’s new production.
Colleen Madden, dressed in knee-high boots and the wavy hair of an early-‘90s Musketeer, strides the stage. This is Posthumus, who married the princess in secret, was banished by the king, then made a bet with another dude against the princess’s virtue. (Bad move.)
“Vengeance, vengeance! Could I find out the woman’s part in me!” Posthumus cries. He winds himself up. All women lie, flatter and deceive. “Detest them, curse them!” he hollers. It feels like a funhouse reflection of Beatrice’s “that I were a man! I would eat his heart in the marketplace” rant in “Much Ado.”
Among Shakespeare’s flare-ups of misogyny — about which surely dozens of theses have been written — this one is particularly vehement. It makes it easy to hate Posthumus, which pulls the love story right out of this Shakespearean fairy tale.
That’s Madden’s brilliance here. In her Posthumus, we see more pain than bluster, his lashing out borne of shock. It’s still dangerous — Posthumus decides the best course is to have his servant murder the princess — but it humanizes him a little.
Scenes like this inform dramaturg Sara Becker and director Marti Lyons’ new women-only adaptation of “Cymbeline.” Like a pair of Chuck Taylors beneath an eighteenth-century smock, casting women as egotistical men nudges the audience to look closer, see multiple things at once, and find depth beneath the fantastical plot.
And overall, it works. Who knew a play with a speech like that could be so funny, let alone fun?
“Cymbeline” is not produced very often, for a variety of reasons. APT waited 25 years to stage it for the first time, in 2004. Written in 1610, late in Shakespeare’s career, the play features a grab-bag of familiar moves, like cross-dressing, an evil queen, poison that nearly kills people and a prince in disguise. There are battles and a dream sequence with a prophecy.
The story opens in court, where Posthumus (Madden) is being sent away by Cymbeline (Sarah Day) following his marriage to the princess, Imogen (Melisa Pereyra). Just like when a couple is deeply in love at the beginning of a movie, things can’t go well for the lovers, and they don’t: Posthumus lands in Italy, gets into a pissing contest with an Italian rogue (Tracy Michelle Arnold) and makes a bet he can’t win.
Working with an original adaptation by Henry Woronicz, Becker and Lyons present a story that has been winnowed and tightened. The trimming of excess scenes and characters results in a true ensemble piece for eight fine actors.
Among them is Gina Daniels as King Cymbeline’s bitchy new wife, who brings “Real Housewives” villain energy. She steals every scene she’s in, and I love her.
Madden flips her cape and adds a Gomez Addams mustache to transform from Posthumus into the queen’s inane and horrible son, Cloten. Both characters have massive egos, but Madden makes Cloten a deliberate object of mockery, grabbing her crotch and posturing like a bro. When Cloten starts to sound like a modern-day incel, it’s chilling.
Melisa Pereyra, as Imogen, has the widest emotional arc, beginning as a rebellious princess and ending in a rival soldier’s uniform. In scenes with Tracy Michelle Arnold as the smooth-talking Italian con artist and Elizabeth Ledo as her earnest servant, Pereyra’s Imogen is focused and clear, a heroine determined to save herself.
Alys Dickerson plays a handful of roles, but best are scenes with Cloten, where her asides and eye rolls keep things light. Sarah Day, who played the queen at APT in 2004, takes on Cymbeline with royal arrogance. Lisa Tejero rounds out the cast, doling out potions and asides with impeccable comic timing.
Takeshi Kata’s watercolor-inspired sets, Jason Lynch’s washes of dreamy light and Raquel Adorno’s flowing, primary-colored costumes look straight out of a child’s storybook. That frame heightens both the comedy and the tragedy, reassuring us that the princess is going to make it and the bad guys will get theirs.
