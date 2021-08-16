Theater review: American Players Theatre finds humor and honesty in 'Cymbeline'

That’s Madden’s brilliance here. In her Posthumus, we see more pain than bluster, his lashing out borne of shock. It’s still dangerous — Posthumus decides the best course is to have his servant murder the princess — but it humanizes him a little.

Scenes like this inform dramaturg Sara Becker and director Marti Lyons’ new women-only adaptation of “Cymbeline.” Like a pair of Chuck Taylors beneath an eighteenth-century smock, casting women as egotistical men nudges the audience to look closer, see multiple things at once, and find depth beneath the fantastical plot.

And overall, it works. Who knew a play with a speech like that could be so funny, let alone fun?

“Cymbeline” is not produced very often, for a variety of reasons. APT waited 25 years to stage it for the first time, in 2004. Written in 1610, late in Shakespeare’s career, the play features a grab-bag of familiar moves, like cross-dressing, an evil queen, poison that nearly kills people and a prince in disguise. There are battles and a dream sequence with a prophecy.