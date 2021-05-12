The Week Ahead: Wisconsin Film Festival, virtual drawing workshop, Syttende Mai and more

THURSDAY-THURSDAY, MAY 13-20
Home movies
Starting this Thursday, the Wisconsin Film Festival is back for eight days. The festival’s 115 features and short films are all online, with many featuring exclusive filmmaker Q&As. Foreign films, documentaries, classics, short film collections, Wisconsin’s Own films – it’s a Wisconsin Film Festival in your living room. Tickets cost $10 per film, $150 for an all-access pass or $50 for a Wisconsin’s Own or Big Screens, Little Folks festival pass.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
Doodle with Duggan
Milwaukee-based illustrator Rachal Duggan specializes in butts, but her skills don’t end there. She can do a spot-on Stacey Abrams, a bemusing rendition of the much-memed Bernie Sanders shot, musical seafood bands and so much more. Tone Madison regularly features Duggan’s drawings, and at a virtual drawing workshop this Thursday at 7 p.m., you can learn from her while supporting Tone’s independent journalism. Tickets cost $25.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 14-16
Velkommen tilbake!
All Wisconsinities are honorary Norwegians this weekend, as Stoughton’s Syttende Mai festival returns for 2021. This free, weekend-long celebration of Norwegian heritage — modified in many ways for COVID safety — features dance, costume displays, a Viking strongman competition (seriously), fun runs and walks of varying lengths, a canoe trip down the Yahara River and festive food sales of pie, lefse and fish boil. Find the whole schedule at the link below.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, MAY 14-1
Laughter under the stars
Madison native and nationally touring actor/comedian Nate Craig (Netflix’s “Maniac”) is back in town and hosting open-air comedy shows at 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday in Robinia Courtyard, 829 E. Washington Ave. Tickets range from $16 per person to $66 or a group of six. If you bring proof of vaccination, Craig says he’ll buy you a shot. (This is Madison. That’ll be a lot of shots.)
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Puppy party
Among those who haven’t been out making friends like they used to during the pandemic: Puppies! To help small dogs socialize, Central Bark doggy daycare is offering a free Puppy Hour this Saturday at 11 a.m., where puppies under six months can meet each other and explore a new place while their owners watch on Instagram. Puppy Hour is free, but space is limited, with groups capped at 10 to 12 pups. Call to reserve a space, (608) 663-8300. Proof of vaccinations required.