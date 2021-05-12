The Week Ahead: Wisconsin Film Festival, virtual drawing workshop, Syttende Mai and more

Puppy party

Among those who haven’t been out making friends like they used to during the pandemic: Puppies! To help small dogs socialize, Central Bark doggy daycare is offering a free Puppy Hour this Saturday at 11 a.m., where puppies under six months can meet each other and explore a new place while their owners watch on Instagram. Puppy Hour is free, but space is limited, with groups capped at 10 to 12 pups. Call to reserve a space, (608) 663-8300. Proof of vaccinations required.