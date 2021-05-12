 Skip to main content
The Week Ahead: Wisconsin Film Festival, virtual drawing workshop, Syttende Mai and more
THE WEEK AHEAD

The Week Ahead: Wisconsin Film Festival, virtual drawing workshop, Syttende Mai and more

THURSDAY-THURSDAY, MAY 13-20

Home movies

Wiscon Film Festival 2021

Starting this Thursday, the Wisconsin Film Festival is back for eight days. The festival’s 115 features and short films are all online, with many featuring exclusive filmmaker Q&As. Foreign films, documentaries, classics, short film collections, Wisconsin’s Own films – it’s a Wisconsin Film Festival in your living room. Tickets cost $10 per film, $150 for an all-access pass or $50 for a Wisconsin’s Own or Big Screens, Little Folks festival pass.

2021.wifilmfest.org

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Doodle with Duggan

Rachal Ruggan Illustration

Milwaukee-based illustrator Rachal Duggan specializes in butts, but her skills don’t end there. She can do a spot-on Stacey Abrams, a bemusing rendition of the much-memed Bernie Sanders shot, musical seafood bands and so much more. Tone Madison regularly features Duggan’s drawings, and at a virtual drawing workshop this Thursday at 7 p.m., you can learn from her while supporting Tone’s independent journalism. Tickets cost $25.

bit.ly/tone-drawing-tickets

 

FRIDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 14-16

Velkommen tilbake!

09Strongman0753AJA.jpg

All Wisconsinities are honorary Norwegians this weekend, as Stoughton’s Syttende Mai festival returns for 2021. This free, weekend-long celebration of Norwegian heritage — modified in many ways for COVID safety — features dance, costume displays, a Viking strongman competition (seriously), fun runs and walks of varying lengths, a canoe trip down the Yahara River and festive food sales of pie, lefse and fish boil. Find the whole schedule at the link below.

stoughtonfestivals.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, MAY 14-1

Laughter under the stars

Nate Craig

Madison native and nationally touring actor/comedian Nate Craig (Netflix’s “Maniac”) is back in town and hosting open-air comedy shows at 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday in Robinia Courtyard, 829 E. Washington Ave. Tickets range from $16 per person to $66 or a group of six. If you bring proof of vaccination, Craig says he’ll buy you a shot. (This is Madison. That’ll be a lot of shots.)

bit.ly/nate-craig-at-robinia

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Puppy party

Puppy Hour

Among those who haven’t been out making friends like they used to during the pandemic: Puppies! To help small dogs socialize, Central Bark doggy daycare is offering a free Puppy Hour this Saturday at 11 a.m., where puppies under six months can meet each other and explore a new place while their owners watch on Instagram. Puppy Hour is free, but space is limited, with groups capped at 10 to 12 pups. Call to reserve a space, (608) 663-8300. Proof of vaccinations required.

facebook.com/centralbarkmadison

