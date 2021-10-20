The Week Ahead: WI Science Fest, Book Festival, a corn maze and more

THURSDAY-SUNDAY, OCT. 21-24
Science in a bag
The Wisconsin Science Festival kicks off Thursday with events across the state. There’s a Saturday panel on the therapeutic potential of hallucinogenic mushrooms (in-person and online). There’s the four-day Beakers & Broomsticks celebration at the Madison Children’s Museum, which combines Halloween crafts and science activities. There are “Science in a Bag” kits at libraries for K-12 students. There’s even a science-themed escape room, where participants escape by solving puzzles about things like magnetism or radiation. Some events require registration. See the full list online.
Turn the page
After hosting a lot of virtual events during the pandemic, the Madison Public Library is going hybrid this year for the Wisconsin Book Festival, running Thursday through Sunday. Events on Thursday, Friday and Sunday will be virtual, including a talk by author Mary Roach (“Fuzz”) at 11 a.m. Sunday in conjunction with the Wisconsin Science Festival. But Saturday’s events will be in-person, including a Wisconsin-heavy lineup that includes Christina Clancy, Nick Petrie, Nickolas Butler, Meghan O’Gieblyn and more. All the events are free, but buy some good books, won’t you?
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
Valley of the dolls
Wisconsin filmmaker Brandon Colvin, who ran the Micro-Wave Cinema microbudget film series at UW-Madison, left the state for a teaching job in Arkansas several years ago. Colvin is returning to the UW Cinematheque at 7 p.m. Saturday with his new film “A Dim Valley,” a witty and sensual movie about a pair of overworked grad students who meet a trio of mysterious backpackers deep in the woods. The screening is free, but seating is first-come, first-serve. Masks are required.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
Athletic and artistic
Two years ago, Water Street Dance Milwaukee won Overture Center’s regional talent competition. This Saturday, part of what they won — a mainstage performance in Capitol Theater (201 State St.) — finally comes to fruition. Based in Cedarburg, Water Street Dance is a contemporary dance company that produces original work, focused on artistry and athleticism. Tickets cost $25-$35 for the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for everyone who enters the arts center.
THROUGH NOV. 14
A cat in a maze
Recently named one of the top 10 corn mazes in the country by USA Today, the maze at Treinen Farm in Lodi (W12420 State Road 60) is an annual tradition for some of us. Assemble the map as you go and find the bonus hole punches for an extra challenge! The theme of the maze this year is “Schrödinger’s Cat and Other Thought Experiments.” Visit the pumpkin patch, climbing wall, animals and kid-friendly maze, and stop at the store for apple cider doughnuts. The maze is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (last entry 8 p.m.). Tickets ($12.50-$14.50) are available in advance online.