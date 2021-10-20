The Week Ahead: WI Science Fest, Book Festival, a corn maze and more

A cat in a maze

Recently named one of the top 10 corn mazes in the country by USA Today, the maze at Treinen Farm in Lodi (W12420 State Road 60) is an annual tradition for some of us. Assemble the map as you go and find the bonus hole punches for an extra challenge! The theme of the maze this year is “Schrödinger’s Cat and Other Thought Experiments.” Visit the pumpkin patch, climbing wall, animals and kid-friendly maze, and stop at the store for apple cider doughnuts. The maze is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (last entry 8 p.m.). Tickets ($12.50-$14.50) are available in advance online.