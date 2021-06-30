The Week Ahead: 'Where's Poppa?,' Monona Community Festival, Concerts on the Square and more

FRIDAY, JULY 2
Dude, where’s my script?
Part stand-up, part improv, Bos Meadery’s unscripted. is “a comedy show no one prepared for.” At the Friday show in the back parking lot of the Meadery at 849 E. Washington Ave., performers will put their comedy, music and storytelling skills to the test as they make up sets on the spot. Performers will include Chicago’s Steve Horton, Milwaukee’s Dana Ehrmann, and from Madison, Olivia Witt, Jake Snell, Glenn Widdicombe and Cynthia Marie. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 online.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
Where’s Poppa?
If you’re in the mood for a classic comedy with an ensemble cast, look no further. At UW Cinematheque, “Where’s Poppa?” is the third movie in its “Summer at the Cinematheque” series. The 1970 film features George Segal, Ruth Gordon and Ron Leibman and will be shown twice Friday night, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. Admittance is free, but seating will be limited and socially distanced.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, JULY 2-4
Run for your wife
Not only is Monona velociraptor-free, it’s also the best place to celebrate Independence Day this weekend with everything from dueling pianos and hole in one contests to classic car displays and, of course, fireworks. At the 2021 Monona Community Festival, there will be trivia, beer, wine and food carts, and (really!) a “wife carry championship.” (Upon inspection, this is a gender-neutral event. Carry anyone! Win money!) Head to Winnequah Park, 1055 Nichols Road in Monona, for the festivities.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Light up the night
Fireworks are coming to downtown Madison this Independence Day weekend – with a twist. Festival Food Lights the Isthmus is a ticketed family friendly event at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. The event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring food, live music and fireworks set off from the stadium and the roof of a nearby building. Tickets cost $10, and kids under 12 get in free. Bring a blanket or camp chair, but no outside food or drink is allowed.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
Stadium pops
All the patriotic pops hits, from the “Star Spangled Banner March” to the Armed Forces Salute and the 1812 Overture, will be back at Concerts on the Square this Wednesday in Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. The live show starts at 7 p.m., and though there are few seats remaining, viewers can stream the performance in real time on the WCO’s website. Tickets start at $10 for general admission and are available for future shows, which run Wednesdays through Aug. 4.