The Week Ahead: 'Where's Poppa?,' Monona Community Festival, Concerts on the Square and more

Stadium pops

All the patriotic pops hits, from the “Star Spangled Banner March” to the Armed Forces Salute and the 1812 Overture, will be back at Concerts on the Square this Wednesday in Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. The live show starts at 7 p.m., and though there are few seats remaining, viewers can stream the performance in real time on the WCO’s website. Tickets start at $10 for general admission and are available for future shows, which run Wednesdays through Aug. 4.