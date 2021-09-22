The Week Ahead: 'Triumph of Love,' Heartless Bastards, Monroe Street Festival and more

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY, SEPT. 22-26
Who’s that girl?
A princess charms everyone using a variety of disguises in Edgewood College’s latest comic production, “The Triumph of Love” by Pierre Marivaux. This French farce, first presented in 1732, is directed here by Susan Nanning-Sorensen, staged just outside the Stream building at Edgewood, in the Atrium. The campus is at 1000 Edgewood College Drive, and shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $10-$15.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
Heartless and beautiful
For years, Heartless Bastards held a reputation as one of the best live rock bands around. After a five-year absence, the band led by Erika Wennerstrom is back with a new album, “A Beautiful Life,” which brings them to the Majestic Theater, 115 King St. at 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door), and Tela Novella opens. Masks are required, and printed proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required for admittance.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24 - THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
Revisit 007's past missions
It’s been a long wait, but barring some unforeseen calamity, “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, will finally make it to theaters on Oct. 8, 18 months after originally scheduled. In celebration, AMC Fitchburg is bringing previous Craig outings back to the big screen. Beginning Friday, “Casino Royale” will play theatrically for a week, and Oct. 1, “Skyfall” will screen for a week. (Sorry, “Spectre” fans, if you exist, you’re out of luck.) Tickets are just $5 for all screenings.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
De-composition
More than two dozen artists created works for the Farley Center’s annual “Rooted in the Land” celebration, which hosts an artist’s reception this weekend from 1:30-4 p.m. on Saturday at 2299 Spring Rose Road in Verona. Artists used fabric, wood, flowers and twigs to create sculptural installations throughout the woods. Use a map to find where each piece is, or come upon them organically through Oct. 31.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Takin’ it to the street
The Monroe Street Festival is back to bring food, music and merriment to several blocks of Monroe Street (I mean, where else?) from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. In addition to sales and special deals from local businesses, attractions include demo classes by the Monroe St. Arts Center in the 1700 block, live music on the Monroe Commons stage in the 1800 block, and dancers in front of the Chocolate Shoppe in the 2500 block.