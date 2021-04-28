The Week Ahead: The Bodega at Breese Stevens, new Black theater festival, Mallards logo unveiling and more

Taking the stage

The new Loud ‘N Unchained Black Theater Festival is a chance for Black playwrights, actors, spoken word artists and drag artists to come together to celebrate their work, including virtual stagings of plays by Sean Avery and Austin Dean Ashford. The two-day festival is virtual this year, running Friday and Saturday nights. It’s all free; visit the website for the full schedule.

Fashion forward

We don’t know about you, but we’re just not dressing the way we used to. What’s it like to be someone learning to design clothes during a global pandemic that has thrown fashion for a loop? Threads 2021: Reality? showcases the work fashion and textile design students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison have created during this turbulent time. The designs will be projected onto the side of the Garver Feed Mill (3241 Garver Green) on Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. each night for a free, socially distanced in-person viewing. Prefer to see them from the comfort of your home? Check out their portfolios online.