The Week Ahead: Starkweather Creek cleanup, 'A Woman Is,' Pete Souza and more

SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Clear the creek
Get outside and do some good this weekend with the Friends of Starkweather Creek. Meet at Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., at 10 a.m. Saturday for a Starkweather Creek cleanup. Bring your own canoe or kayak, vest and paddles, or just grab a garbage bag and pick up litter on your own along Starkweather Creek. No registration is required. No pets, please.
Pitch perfect
Drumming up support for a fledgling company is no easy thing, as the young entrepreneurs who participated in CEOs of Tomorrow’s These Teens Mean Busine$$ Incubator can attest. After weeks of training, research and preparation, this year’s group will launch their ventures and pitch them to potential customers at the 7th Teen Pitch & Launch Event, held virtually on Saturday at noon. The teens’ start-ups sell everything from custom meal kits to calligraphy writing sets to budgeting tool kits. All are inspired by social issues, and all raise money or awareness about an issue that matters to them. Register in advance for this free event, with the option to purchase a takeout meal from La Taguara or Paco’s Tacos.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
Balcony scenes
TNW Ensemble Theater (formerly TAPIT/ new works, a theatrical standby on the east side since 1985) has taken the importance of physical distance between audience and actor to another level. “A Woman Is,” an evolving one-woman show, features Kiki Moritsugu singing show tunes and sharing tales about her career and her actor mother, Jo Hutchings. Moritsugu’s stage this Sunday at 3 p.m. is a balcony, with space for just six masked attendees below. Admission is free. Call 244-2938 to make a reservation.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Where no grunt has gone before
J.S. Dewes’ debut military science fiction thriller “The Last Watch” has been compared to John Scalzi’s “Old Man’s War” in its thrilling and nuanced look at what outer space combat might be like. So it’s fitting that Dewes will be talking with Scalzi at a Crowdcast event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, sponsored by A Room of One’s Own. The event is free, but advance registration is encouraged.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
The rooms where it happened
Pete Souza has been in rooms most Americans could never imagine. Throughout President Barack Obama’s administration, he was the official White House photographer, documenting the historic presidency through celebrations, tragedy and tedium. Next Wednesday at 8 a.m., Souza, will present “Documenting the Presidency for History” at a monthly Social Media Breakfast. Register in advance for this virtual event.