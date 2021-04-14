The Week Ahead: Starkweather Creek cleanup, 'A Woman Is,' Pete Souza and more

Clear the creek

Get outside and do some good this weekend with the Friends of Starkweather Creek. Meet at Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., at 10 a.m. Saturday for a Starkweather Creek cleanup . Bring your own canoe or kayak, vest and paddles, or just grab a garbage bag and pick up litter on your own along Starkweather Creek. No registration is required. No pets, please.

Pitch perfect

Drumming up support for a fledgling company is no easy thing, as the young entrepreneurs who participated in CEOs of Tomorrow’s These Teens Mean Busine$$ Incubator can attest. After weeks of training, research and preparation, this year’s group will launch their ventures and pitch them to potential customers at the 7th Teen Pitch & Launch Event, held virtually on Saturday at noon. The teens’ start-ups sell everything from custom meal kits to calligraphy writing sets to budgeting tool kits. All are inspired by social issues, and all raise money or awareness about an issue that matters to them. Register in advance for this free event, with the option to purchase a takeout meal from La Taguara or Paco’s Tacos.