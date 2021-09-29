The Week Ahead: Sphinx Virtuosi, 'Matilda the Musical', Día de Fútbol and more

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
Virtuosic violins
Classical music is returning to Shannon Hall at the UW Memorial Union for the first time since the pandemic started. Sphinx Virtuosi, whose 18 members are all members of the Black and Latinx community and who challenge the classical canon with their music, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the hall, 701 Langdon St. Tickets are $10-$50.
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
Only the lonely
Among the many problems that the pandemic exacerbated is the epidemic of loneliness in America. In Kristen Radtke’s new graphic nonfiction book “Seek You,” she looks at how loneliness has pervaded American life, and the ways we try to connect with each other. The Wisconsin native will be talking about her book in a free Crowdcast virtual event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, sponsored by the Wisconsin Book Festival.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY, SEPT. 30-OCT. 1
Moo Moo Brew Brew
With the World Dairy Expo in town through Saturday, local brewery Karben4 is seizing the moo-ment to raise money for a local food pantry. Head to a pop-up from 3-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 828 John Nolen Drive, where Karben4 will be serving Moo Moo Brew Brew, “a farmhouse cream ale made with corn and a touch of dairy.” The ale will also be available for purchase in the Karben4 taproom (3698 Kinsman Blvd.), where 10% of all Moo Moo Brew Brew sales will go towards purchasing dairy products for The River Food Pantry.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, OCT. 1-10
Little, but fierce
Roald Dahl’s gutsy, literature-loving heroine dreams big this weekend at Sun Prairie Civic Theatre, where “Matilda the Musical” opens on Friday. In the show by Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly, resourceful young Matilda handles her ridiculous, self-involved parents and comically odious headmistress with spirit (and a little magic). Tickets cost $11-$16 for performances at Sun Prairie’s Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, 220 Kroncke Drive.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Did someone say fútbol?
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and Madison’s soccer team is celebrating with Día de Fútbol, a free, family-friendly event this Saturday featuring youth soccer clinics and scrimmages for kids ages 8 to 15, as well as music, food vendors and appearances by Forward Madison FC players. Madison Gas and Electric, a co-sponsor of the event, will also be demonstrating an electric vehicle and offering test rides on an electric bike. The free event runs 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.