The Week Ahead: Sphinx Virtuosi, 'Matilda the Musical', Día de Fútbol and more

Virtuosic violins

Classical music is returning to Shannon Hall at the UW Memorial Union for the first time since the pandemic started. Sphinx Virtuosi , whose 18 members are all members of the Black and Latinx community and who challenge the classical canon with their music, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the hall, 701 Langdon St. Tickets are $10-$50.

Only the lonely

Among the many problems that the pandemic exacerbated is the epidemic of loneliness in America. In Kristen Radtke’s new graphic nonfiction book “Seek You,” she looks at how loneliness has pervaded American life, and the ways we try to connect with each other. The Wisconsin native will be talking about her book in a free Crowdcast virtual event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, sponsored by the Wisconsin Book Festival.