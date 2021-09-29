 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Week Ahead: Sphinx Virtuosi, 'Matilda the Musical', Día de Fútbol and more
top story
THE WEEK AHEAD

The Week Ahead: Sphinx Virtuosi, 'Matilda the Musical', Día de Fútbol and more

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

 

Virtuosic violins

Sphinx Virtuosi

 

Classical music is returning to Shannon Hall at the UW Memorial Union for the first time since the pandemic started. Sphinx Virtuosi, whose 18 members are all members of the Black and Latinx community and who challenge the classical canon with their music, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the hall, 701 Langdon St. Tickets are $10-$50. 

uniontheater.wisc.edu

 

 

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

 

Only the lonely

Seek You

 

Among the many problems that the pandemic exacerbated is the epidemic of loneliness in America. In Kristen Radtke’s new graphic nonfiction book “Seek You,” she looks at how loneliness has pervaded American life, and the ways we try to connect with each other. The Wisconsin native will be talking about her book in a free Crowdcast virtual event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, sponsored by the Wisconsin Book Festival.

crowdcast.io/e/wbf-seek-you

 

 

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, SEPT. 30-OCT. 1

 

Moo Moo Brew Brew

Moo Moo Brew Brew

 

With the World Dairy Expo in town through Saturday, local brewery Karben4 is seizing the moo-ment to raise money for a local food pantry. Head to a pop-up from 3-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 828 John Nolen Drive, where Karben4 will be serving Moo Moo Brew Brew, “a farmhouse cream ale made with corn and a touch of dairy.” The ale will also be available for purchase in the Karben4 taproom (3698 Kinsman Blvd.), where 10% of all Moo Moo Brew Brew sales will go towards purchasing dairy products for The River Food Pantry.

facebook.com/Karben4

 

FRIDAY-SUNDAY, OCT. 1-10

 

Little, but fierce

Matilda The Musical

 

Roald Dahl’s gutsy, literature-loving heroine dreams big this weekend at Sun Prairie Civic Theatre, where “Matilda the Musical” opens on Friday. In the show by Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly, resourceful young Matilda handles her ridiculous, self-involved parents and comically odious headmistress with spirit (and a little magic). Tickets cost $11-$16 for performances at Sun Prairie’s Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, 220 Kroncke Drive.

sunprairiecivictheatre.com/matilda

 

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

 

Did someone say fútbol?

Dia de Futbol

 

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and Madison’s soccer team is celebrating with Día de Fútbol, a free, family-friendly event this Saturday featuring youth soccer clinics and scrimmages for kids ages 8 to 15, as well as music, food vendors and appearances by Forward Madison FC players. Madison Gas and Electric, a co-sponsor of the event, will also be demonstrating an electric vehicle and offering test rides on an electric bike. The free event runs 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.

bit.ly/forward-futbol

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Aniston says she’s ready to love again

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Aniston says she’s ready to love again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics