The Week Ahead: Sockrates Sock Puppets, Virtual community Aluminum Pour, 'The Science of Vaccines' and more

Be our guest

The puppets are back and they’ve got mockumentaries on their minds! The Sockrates Sock Puppet Carnival of Morals and Logic, best known for their dramatizations of snippy letters to the Willy Street Co-op Newsletter, present “ Waiting For Spinal Wind ,” a variety show collecting songs and vignettes from Christopher Guest mockumentaries like “A Mighty Wind,” “Waiting for Guffman” and “This is Spinal Tap.” Over two dozen Madison actors and musicians will take part. The video premieres at 8 p.m. Friday on the Sockrates Facebook page, and a virtual tip jar will be available for donations.

Pour one out

Metalworker Alisa Toninato of FeLion Studios is best known for her cast iron skillets in the shape of the United States (we’re partial to the one that looks like Wisconsin). One of her favorite things to do with the public is work with aluminum. Her annual event, Pour’n Yer Heart Out, is changing a few things this year to accommodate pandemic gathering guidelines. Watch sand molds and clay modeling projects transform into metal starting at noon Saturday with a livestream from both the Olbrich Gardens and FeLion Studios' Facebook pages (to be posted to Olbrich’s YouTube afterwards).