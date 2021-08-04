The Week Ahead: Sessions at McPike Park, National Mustard Day, Jazz at Five and more

FRIDAY, AUG. 6
‘Game over, man!’
While the original “Alien” was straight-up sci-fi horror, James Cameron’s 1986 “Aliens” injected plenty of action into the mix, as Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) joins a team of cocky Marines who come up against the series’ vicious, gooey creatures. The UW Cinematheque is closing out its summer season with a rare 35mm screening of the film at 7 p.m. Friday at 4070 Vilas Hall. The screening is free, but seating is limited so be sure to get there early.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, AUG. 6-8
Back in session
The Sessions at McPike Park are back this weekend, bringing a mix of local and national music to the east side park. Catch free performances at 202 S. Ingersoll St. of jazz, roots rock, comedy and more. Highlights include jazz greats Victor Goines and Herlin Riley at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, New Orleans’ The Iguanas at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and “The Voice” contestant Raine Stern (pictured) at 5:15 p.m. Friday. Raffle and auction proceeds benefit local nonprofits, and there will be plenty of food and drink for sale..
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
A flower duet
Stroll amongst the magnolia trees, coneflowers and naturally inspired sculptures at Olbrich Gardens this Tuesday while listening to the “Flower Duet” from “Lakmé.” Fresco Opera, a playful local company that takes arias outdoors, presents Opera at Olbrich at 7 p.m. at 3330 Atwood Ave. Pianists and violinists will join the singers, and attendees can roam about the grounds to listen. The event is free and donations are appreciated.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
The mustard makes it
It’s a bright yellow day in Middleton on Saturday, as the National Mustard Museum (7477 Hubbard Ave.) celebrates National Mustard Day. Promising a “fun-filled, sun-splashed day for the whole family,” the event features live music from The Dawg Bones and The Blue Accordion, carnival games like ring toss, bowling and “fishing for mustard,” and of course, a mustard tasting. Events run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
Five in Fitchburg
Jazz at Five drops a new beat in Fitchburg this year, starting Wednesday, Aug. 11, with music by the Wauna’Swing Big Band and, at 6:45 p.m., the Kal Bergendahl Project (pictured). Outside food is welcome at the current location, McKee Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road. The opening act begins at 4 p.m. and is to be determined; Wauna’Swing goes on at 5 p.m. The event is free but donations are appreciated.