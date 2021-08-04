The Week Ahead: Sessions at McPike Park, National Mustard Day, Jazz at Five and more

‘Game over, man!’

While the original “Alien” was straight-up sci-fi horror, James Cameron’s 1986 “Aliens” injected plenty of action into the mix, as Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) joins a team of cocky Marines who come up against the series’ vicious, gooey creatures. The UW Cinematheque is closing out its summer season with a rare 35mm screening of the film at 7 p.m. Friday at 4070 Vilas Hall. The screening is free, but seating is limited so be sure to get there early.