The Week Ahead: Seraph Brass, Winter Chamber Series, Cap Times Talk with author Brandon Taylor and more

Top brass

Seraph Brass , an ensemble made up of some of America’s best female brass players, has no shortage of feats to brag about. The group won the 2019 American Prize in Chamber Music, their debut album received a Silver Medal Global Music Award and several members performed with English phenom Adele on her 2016 North American tour. On Friday at 12 p.m., the group will (virtually) visit Madison for a casual lunchtime conversation hosted by LunART. Watch on Facebook or YouTube; no registration required.

A pair of page turners

If you’re a fan of mysteries or thrillers, odds are the books of John Grisham and Ian Rankin are taking up a lot of real estate on your shelves. The best-selling legal thriller author and British mystery writer are co-hosting a free book event at 6 p.m. Friday, a 2021 Virginia Festival of the Book event that will be broadcast through the Wisconsin Book Festival. “A Song For the Dark Times” is Rankin’s latest novel featuring his beloved sleuth Inspector Rebus, while “A Time for Mercy” is a sequel to Grisham’s debut “A Time To Kill.” The virtual event is free but registration is required.