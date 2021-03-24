The Week Ahead: Seraph Brass, Winter Chamber Series, Cap Times Talk with author Brandon Taylor and more

FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Top brass
Seraph Brass, an ensemble made up of some of America’s best female brass players, has no shortage of feats to brag about. The group won the 2019 American Prize in Chamber Music, their debut album received a Silver Medal Global Music Award and several members performed with English phenom Adele on her 2016 North American tour. On Friday at 12 p.m., the group will (virtually) visit Madison for a casual lunchtime conversation hosted by LunART. Watch on Facebook or YouTube; no registration required.
A pair of page turners
If you’re a fan of mysteries or thrillers, odds are the books of John Grisham and Ian Rankin are taking up a lot of real estate on your shelves. The best-selling legal thriller author and British mystery writer are co-hosting a free book event at 6 p.m. Friday, a 2021 Virginia Festival of the Book event that will be broadcast through the Wisconsin Book Festival. “A Song For the Dark Times” is Rankin’s latest novel featuring his beloved sleuth Inspector Rebus, while “A Time for Mercy” is a sequel to Grisham’s debut “A Time To Kill.” The virtual event is free but registration is required.
FRIDAY-MONDAY, MARCH 26-29
Music that moves
Strut, tip toe, stretch and ride in your own living room, with Alyssa Morris’ wind quartet piece “Motion.” The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra presents its third Winter Chamber Series concert as video on demand this weekend, available starting Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Each concert is 60-75 minutes long, with music and stories from WCO musicians. Also on this program: Jessie Montgomery’s 2015 piece “Strum” for string quartet, Brahms’ grand Horn Trio and Beethoven’s Quintet for Piano and Winds op.16. Tickets cost $30, with a discount if you buy two.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
From the UW to the page
Brandon Taylor’s debut novel, “Real Life,” won rave reviews in 2020 for its insightful portrayal of a gay, Black biochemist’s life on an overwhelmingly white Midwestern campus. Don’t miss hearing him at a Cap Times Talk on Monday, March 29, 7-8 p.m., speaking with higher education reporter Yvonne Kim about his work and Madison. The discussion will be broadcast live on our Facebook page, but Cap Times members will have the opportunity to view the discussion in a Zoom webinar and pose questions.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30-31
Under the sea
Take a peek into the deepest depths of the ocean courtesy of National Geographic photographers at a virtual photo show, hosted by Overture Center. National Geographic Live: Mysterious Seas highlights the work of David Gruber and Diva Amon, marine biologists. Each show, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 p.m. Wednesday, runs about an hour, including live, moderated conversation and audience Q&A. Tickets cost $20 per show per household.