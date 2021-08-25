The Week Ahead: Schitt's Creek Trivia, Orton-Front Festival, Curdfest and more

THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Meet the Roses
Ew, David! If you consider yourself to be “a little bit Alexis,” pop a wig on and head over to the Sylvee Side Stage for a rousing game of Schitt’s Creek Trivia. Questions will cover all six seasons of the cult-classic show, encompassing its best characters, moments and episodes. Die-hard fans may also take part in a “best-dressed” competition in which participants are welcome to dress as their favorite character, and the winner will receive a special prize. Hosted at the Sylvee’s patio space at 25 S Livingston St., the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature a full-service bar and local food carts.
THURSDAY - SUNDAY, AUG. 26-29
Festivals unite
The Orton Park Festival and Marquette Waterfront Festival have joined forces this year to host four straight days of music at two east side parks, called Orton-Front Festival. The festival, which is free, kicks off Thursday at Orton Park, 1103 Spaight St., with a pizza and ice cream social, music by Jimmy Sugarcane and Forward! Marching Band, and a performance by Cycropia Aerial Dance to close out the night. Festivities continue there on Friday — including a happy hour with $4 beers — before moving to Yahara Place Park, 2025 Yahara Place, for the weekend. On Saturday, check out performances by local Rolling Stones tribute band Loving Cup, Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas. On Sunday, join or watch as the Fools’ Flotilla boat parade floats down the Yahara River, then enjoy a music lineup beginning with Gospel Brunch and ending with surf rock band Los Straitjackets.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
A cacophony of curds
Curdfest returns to Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St., on Saturday with a new “stylish curd menu” that is sure to satisfy both cheese enthusiasts and the casual consumer. Festival-goers can look forward to a wide array of fried and fresh curds, from Hawaiian Curds with charred pineapple and Spam to Cajun Curds, served with cornbread and hot honey. Admission to the event is free, and curd consumption will commence at 4 p.m.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
First, ladies
The collective art show inspired by and shown alongside Forward Theater Company’s production of “46 Plays for America’s First Ladies” is now on display in person at Arts + Literature Laboratory. See 12 by 12 inch works inspired by Martha Jefferson, Florence Harding, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump, among dozens of others, created in a variety of media from textiles and painting to photography and sculpture. Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Enchanted garden
Olbrich Gardens lights up the night starting this weekend, with the popular GLEAM exhibit spread across the gardens’ 16 acres. For the show running four nights a week through Oct. 30, artists and designers created work that cycles, floats, flashes and flows through the trees and flowers at 3330 Atwood Ave. Tickets are required in advance and cost $15 for the general public and $7 for kids 6-12. An opening viewing (which costs a bit more) this weekend from 7:30 p.m. to midnight includes dance performance by the aerial troupe Cycropia. Visit the website for a full schedule and ticket prices.