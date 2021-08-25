The Week Ahead: Schitt's Creek Trivia, Orton-Front Festival, Curdfest and more

Meet the Roses

Ew, David! If you consider yourself to be “a little bit Alexis,” pop a wig on and head over to the Sylvee Side Stage for a rousing game of Schitt’s Creek Trivia. Questions will cover all six seasons of the cult-classic show, encompassing its best characters, moments and episodes. Die-hard fans may also take part in a “best-dressed” competition in which participants are welcome to dress as their favorite character, and the winner will receive a special prize. Hosted at the Sylvee’s patio space at 25 S Livingston St., the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature a full-service bar and local food carts.