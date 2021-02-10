The Week Ahead: 'Roots of Democracy,' Queer Madison Mixtape, Cooking with Cap Times and more

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

So you think you know democracy?

Social studies texts in American classrooms spend little (if any) time on those who who were practicing democracy for centuries before Europeans arrived on this continent. The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters explores that history in a new series called Roots of Democracy. At 6 p.m. on Thursday, three First Nations scholars will discuss the enduring participatory democracies of the Three Fires Confederacy of the Anishinaabe and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. This is a free Zoom event. Registration is required.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, FEB. 12-13

A socially distant drawing room