The Week Ahead: 'Roots of Democracy,' Queer Madison Mixtape, Cooking with Cap Times and more

THURSDAY, FEB. 11
So you think you know democracy?
Social studies texts in American classrooms spend little (if any) time on those who who were practicing democracy for centuries before Europeans arrived on this continent. The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters explores that history in a new series called Roots of Democracy. At 6 p.m. on Thursday, three First Nations scholars will discuss the enduring participatory democracies of the Three Fires Confederacy of the Anishinaabe and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. This is a free Zoom event. Registration is required.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, FEB. 12-13
A socially distant drawing room
“In matters of grave importance, style, not sincerity, is the vital thing.” That’s an Oscar Wilde quote, one of dozens of fabulous zingers in his 1895 play, “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Verona Area Community Theatre gives the production a twist and an update this weekend with Don Zolidis’ play “The Importance of Being Earnest During A Pandemic (A Virtual Experience).” Tune in to performances on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $5.
SUNDAY, FEB. 14
Mix it up
Looking for a soundtrack for your Valentine’s Day? Check out the Queer Madison Mixtape, a compilation album crowdsourced from local queer artists. The album will release on Sunday at 1 p.m. on Bandcamp. Tracks are free to download, and any donations will support Freedom, Inc., a Madison nonprofit working toward racial and gender justice.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
Check into ‘The Glass Hotel’
Canadian author Emily St. John Mandel followed up her acclaimed novel “Station Eleven,” about a traveling theater company during a global pandemic, with “The Glass Hotel,” which mixes financial crimes and ghosts. To celebrate the paperback release, Mandel will be doing a virtual conversation with Chloe Benjamin, author of “The Immortalists,” on Crowdcast at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a Wisconsin Book Festival event. The event is free but registration is required.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
Charge up your cooking
Chef Evan Dannells is one of the hardest working folks in the business. We were confident he’d be a quick “yes” for our first Cooking with the Cap Times event. Dannells, owner of Cadre Restaurant on Madison’s near west side, will do a demo on how to make bouillabaisse, a hearty French seafood stew. Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians hosts this free series. Sign up, and we’ll send the recipe so you can grab the ingredients. Then tune in and cook along at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.