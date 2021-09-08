The Week Ahead: Punkie Johnson, WORTstock, Madison Bike Week and more

Whether you ride your bike daily or have let your skills get rusty, the folks behind Madison Bike Week want to see you in the saddle. Kick off the two-wheeled week Saturday with a bike race (or leisure ride) from Delta Beer Lab, 167 E. Badger Road, to Hop Haus Brewing Company in Fitchburg ($30 in advance, $35 day of). Kids, meanwhile, can kick things off by boosting their skills at the Bike Rodeo, an open house hosted by Bike Fitchburg Bike Rodeo, Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5401 Williamsburg Way in Fitchburg. Check out the website for the lineup of events scheduled for next week.