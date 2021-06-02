The Week Ahead: Pints for Parks, Big Rig Gig, Ride the Drive and more

Can’t beat that price

It’s the first weekend in June, and you know what that means. No? It’s Free Fun Weekend , when visitors can explore Wisconsin’s 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 15,000 lakes and 84,000 miles of rivers and streams without paying a dime. And grab those fishing poles: Not only are all admission fees waived this weekend, but anglers don’t need a license to fish. Parks are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Honk, honk!

For parents with kids of a certain age, the Big Rig Gig is the best day of the year, right up there with Christmas and their birthday. The Waunakee Village Center hosts this popular event at Ripp Park on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at which fire trucks, garbage trucks, back hoes and cranes gather for every sound effect your kid can come up with.