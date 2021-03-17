The Week Ahead: Paul Matushek, Renaissance Theaterworks' 'Neat,' Youth Art Celebration and more

Take-home textiles

Calling all crafters, textile technicians and fabric appreciators! The Center for Design and Material Culture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is hosting “ Textiles from Home ,” a weeklong series of virtual workshops, lectures and craft circles. Among the offerings are a keynote talk on Thursday at 4 p.m. by textile artist Bisa Butler, whose stunning quilted portraits tell stories of Black life in the U.S. There’s also a demonstration on Friday at noon about dyeing wool with plantain weed. Free; register online.

A human family

What is family, and what does it mean to you? That was one prompt for the student artists, girls and young women in grades 2-12, who participated in a new virtual visual arts exhibition. LunART, a nonprofit created to uplift and celebrate women’s creativity in the arts, begins its Youth Art Celebration with a live premiere of 53 submitted works on Sunday, March 21 at 2 p.m. The event will feature music by Girls Rock Camp Madison and the artwork will remain on view in an online gallery throughout the year. Watch on Facebook, YouTube, and LunArt’s website.