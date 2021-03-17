The Week Ahead: Paul Matushek, Renaissance Theaterworks' 'Neat,' Youth Art Celebration and more

THURSDAY, MARCH 18
Guitar man
Every Thursday night since the pandemic started, guitarist Paul Matushek has gone down to his basement and livestreamed a “Basement Isolation” show on both acoustic and electric guitar. That adds up to nearly 600 songs, both originals and covers, and he’s never played the same song twice. In honor of this week’s pandemic anniversary, Matushek’s doing a special show at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, streamed live from the stage of the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. via Lucid Streams.
FRIDAY, MARCH 19-SUNDAY, APRIL 11
One actor, 24 roles
One actor, one part? Think again. In a revival of a 2012 tour-de-force at Renaissance Theaterworks in Milwaukee, actor Marti Gobel will play 24 different characters. “Neat,” by two-time Obie-winning playwright Charlayne Woodard, tells the story of Woodard’s own aunt, Beneatha (“Neat”), who suffered permanent brain damage as a baby after being turned away from the local “white” hospital. The play is available for on-demand viewing from March 19 to April 11, with a virtual opening night party Friday at 8 p.m. and two virtual talkbacks. Standard tickets are $40, with discounts for seniors, artists, students, educators and those under 40.
WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY, MARCH 17-20
Take-home textiles
Calling all crafters, textile technicians and fabric appreciators! The Center for Design and Material Culture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is hosting “Textiles from Home,” a weeklong series of virtual workshops, lectures and craft circles. Among the offerings are a keynote talk on Thursday at 4 p.m. by textile artist Bisa Butler, whose stunning quilted portraits tell stories of Black life in the U.S. There’s also a demonstration on Friday at noon about dyeing wool with plantain weed. Free; register online.
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
A human family
What is family, and what does it mean to you? That was one prompt for the student artists, girls and young women in grades 2-12, who participated in a new virtual visual arts exhibition. LunART, a nonprofit created to uplift and celebrate women’s creativity in the arts, begins its Youth Art Celebration with a live premiere of 53 submitted works on Sunday, March 21 at 2 p.m. The event will feature music by Girls Rock Camp Madison and the artwork will remain on view in an online gallery throughout the year. Watch on Facebook, YouTube, and LunArt’s website.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
A fellow traveler
Baritone Alan Dunbar is the latest performer to be featured in Madison Opera’s live streamed winter season. Dunbar made his debut at Madison Opera singing Alidoro in “La Cenerentola” in 2012. He’s performed on the Overture stage as Papageno in “The Magic Flute,” Schaunard in “La Bohème,” Owen Hart in “Dead Man Walking,” and Joseph McCarthy in “Fellow Travelers.” This recital, part of Madison Opera’s Digital Winter + Spring, features some of his favorite music and starts at 7:30 p.m. A subscription for the season is $50 per household and includes access to previous and future performances.