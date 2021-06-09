The Week Ahead: Parks on Tap, Madison Jazz Festival, 'In the Heights' book launch and more

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

A dog day afternoon

What could be better than a day at the dog park? A day at the dog park with a beer, that’s what. At Saturday’s Parks on Tap event, visitors to Verona’s Prairie Moraine County Dog Park (6679 Wesner Ln.) can let their dogs play while they sip beer and other drinks from Karben4 Brewing, listen to live music, learn about geology or meet a local park ranger. The event runs 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 10% of drink sales benefit the park. Dogs must have a Dane County dog permit and comply with park rules.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, JUNE 10-12

From the garages of Elvehjem