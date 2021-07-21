The Week Ahead: Opera in the Park, AtwoodFest, 'Babe-Apalooza' and more

Where it’s At(wood)

This year’s AtwoodFest will be smaller and shorter than usual, but after missing out on the neighborhood festival last year, we’ll take what we can get. Check out the one-day, one-stage celebration this Saturday at the United Way parking lot, 2059 Atwood Ave. Tribute band Steely Dane will kick things off at 2 p.m., followed by reggae-rock band Natty Nation and veteran rockers The Rousers. VO5 will close the evening with a dance party from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Also worth noting: There won’t be craft vendors this time and Atwood Avenue will remain open to traffic. Free.