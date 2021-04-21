The Week Ahead: Olivia Tierney, Independent Bookstore Day, Cap Times Talk with Brian Hagedorn and more

Supreme vision

Join us Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. for a Cap Times Talk featuring Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn. He was elected in 2019 with the backing of conservative groups, and while he has often voted with the court’s conservative majority, he also broke from those colleagues in several recent high-profile cases brought by the campaign of former President Donald Trump. Hagedorn will speak with investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral about the court and some of those recent decisions. The discussion will be broadcast live on our Facebook page, but Cap Times members will have the opportunity to view the discussion in a Zoom webinar and pose questions.