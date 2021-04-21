 Skip to main content
The Week Ahead: Olivia Tierney, Independent Bookstore Day, Cap Times Talk with Brian Hagedorn and more
THE WEEK AHEAD

The Week Ahead: Olivia Tierney, Independent Bookstore Day, Cap Times Talk with Brian Hagedorn and more

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Braiding bread

Olivia Tierney Challah 030521 04.jpg

Fresh Challah loaves made by Olivia Tierney.

Lightly sweet, braided and enriched with eggs, challah bread is a classic of Jewish cuisine. Cook and baker Olivia Tierney will share and demo the recipe she has baked at The Heights and Garver Lounge this Thursday at our April Cooking with the Cap Times event, livestreamed from Kessenich’s starting at 6 p.m. Tierney will be in conversation with Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians. If you want to knead or bake along, sign up at the link below. (Registration is free, but you will be signed up for the Madison Life newsletter.)

bit.ly/cookingwithcap-april

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Point, counterpoint

Dallas Goldtooth

Dallas Goldtooth wears a lot of hats. He runs the Indigenous Environmental Network’s “Keep It In the Ground” campaign, which supports Indigenous communities fighting fossil fuel extraction on their lands. And he co-founded the all-Indigenous comedy satire group the 1491s, which uses laughter to promote critical thinking. Now, he’s the next speaker in Madison College’s Counterpoint Speaking Series, which aims to “disrupt and challenge whiteness and dominant narratives.” The free virtual talk takes place Thursday at 3 p.m. Register online.

bit.ly/dallas-goldtooth-madison

THURSDAY - FRIDAY APRIL 22-23

Climate crisis, meet climate justice

Earth Day

The Earth Day conference hosted virtually by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies last year drew attendees from around the world, and organizers expect this year’s event could be even bigger. “Nature at Work: Inspiring Just Responses for an Unruly World” features Thursday and Friday sessions on climate justice, sustainable workplace culture and parallels between COVID and climate change. On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., marine biologist and policy expert Ayana Johnson will give the keynote address, discussing an environmental justice approach to conservation, as well as her book, “All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis.”

earthday.nelson.wisc.edu

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Paging all book lovers!

04BookStore164AJA.jpg

As local bookstores get back on their feet after a tough year, Independent Bookstore Day (IBD) is a chance to support your favorite bookstore and get some great new reads. Mystery to Me, 1863 Monroe St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The new Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St. in Verona, will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. offering exclusive IBD goodies, including signed editions. A Room of One’s Own, 315 W. Gorham St., is closed to traffic, but will still be offering IBD editions for order and pickup.

indiebound.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

Supreme vision

Judge Hagedorn 122120 02.jpg

Join us Wednesday from  7-8 p.m. for a Cap Times Talk featuring Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn. He was elected in 2019 with the backing of conservative groups, and while he has often voted with the court’s conservative majority, he also broke from those colleagues in several recent high-profile cases brought by the campaign of former President Donald Trump. Hagedorn will speak with investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral about the court and some of those recent decisions. The discussion will be broadcast live on our Facebook page, but Cap Times members will have the opportunity to view the discussion in a Zoom webinar and pose questions.

membership.captimes.com; facebook.com/CapTimes

