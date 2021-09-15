The Week Ahead: Maria Bamford, Middleton Jazz Fest, Willy Street Fair and more

Swing set

Ladies Must Swing join two other local groups at Middleton Jazz Fest , held outdoors at Stone House Green, 7550 Hubbard Ave. The event is free and features three stylistically diverse groups: The Cherry Pit (rock, funk and soul) goes on at 5 p.m., followed by the jazz quartet Jesse, Schaffer, Huwe & Muench at 6 p.m. The ladies are set to start at 8 p.m. Grab takeout on the way — there are picnic tables on the green, or you can bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

Pliés in the park

The ballet “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” pirouettes and leaps in a real forest this weekend, in a long-awaited production from Madison Ballet. The ballet replaced ticketed performances in Overture Center with a series of four free shows in outdoor locales — first, at Delafield’s SummerStage, where the Lapham Peak Unit Kettle Moraine Forest plays the role of the Forest of Arden (where Puck makes mischief). Shows there are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Next week, on Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., the show moves to Warner Park in Madison. Bring a chair or blanket and feel free to pack in your own picnic.