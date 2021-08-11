The Week Ahead: Madison Mallards as the Capital City Teetotalers, 'The Yellow Wallpaper', Jazz on State and more

FRIDAY, AUG. 13
Keep the field dry
The Madison Mallards have a prohibitively fun promotion for this Friday’s game against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders at Warner Park. In honor of the 100th anniversary of Prohibition, the team is suiting up as the Capital City Teetotalers and encouraging the crowd to dress up in ’20s flapper dresses and bow ties. Officially, no beer or booze will be sold, but word has it some “bootleggers” will be secretly dispensing suds in lesser-used parts of the park. An old-time grandstand band will play throughout the game, which will end with a fireworks extravaganza. Game time is 6:35 p.m. and please, no flagpole sitting.
Go fish
Is there a young person in your life who’s been longing to learn the ropes — er, lines — of fishing? Take them to Fishing Fridays at Jenni & Kyle Preserve, 925 Post Road, offered from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays throughout the summer. Lussier Family Heritage Center staff will help kids bait hooks, cast lines, reel in and release their catch, as well as identify common Wisconsin fish. Fishing equipment is provided. The event is open to children from kindergarten to 8th grade, and to anyone with permanent disabilities. $5 per session; register online. Note: Each child must attend with a parent or chaperone supervising no more than five children, but chaperones do not need to pay or register.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, AUG. 13-15
What’s in the walls
After spending last summer in a historical asylum with journalist Nellie Bly (“Ten Days in a Madhouse,” produced as a podcast), Music Theatre of Madison returns to themes of mental unrest with “The Yellow Wallpaper,” a one-woman show opening this weekend. Adapted from an 1892 short story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, “Yellow Wallpaper,” stars MTM founder Meghan Randolph in an intimate horror story where even the walls seem hostile. “The Yellow Wallpaper” runs 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Play Circle Theater in the Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. Tickets cost $29 and capacity will be limited; a livestream will be available as well.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Rock out to help out
What’s better than spending the day rocking out in a riverside park? Rocking out for musicians in need, perhaps. Saturday’s Rascal Fest in Mill Park, 6889 Canal St. in Paoli, features seven acts including Roscoe Foster and The Rascal Theory (pictured), L.A. Scoundrels, Mad City Funk, and Moon Gypsies. Enjoy the cozy park on the bank of the Sugar River, sip drinks from The Hop Garden Tap Room, munch tacos from Molino Taqueria and check out the shops in the historic stone mill building. Suggested donation is $10. Funds raised support MAMA Cares, a Madison Area Music Association program helping musicians during medical emergencies or family crises.
WEDNESDAYS, AUG. 11 & AUG. 18
A new jazz tradition
Cathy Sullivan, one of the early founders of Jazz at Five, was sad to see the tradition of free summer jazz in downtown Madison end when the original event moved to Fitchburg (perhaps temporarily). So she started Jazz on State, which continues this and next Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of State Street. On Aug. 11, listen to the Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Group; on Aug. 18, Leo Sidran & Friends play with special guest Ben Sidran. Rain moves the show to the Brink Lounge.