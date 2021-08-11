The Week Ahead: Madison Mallards as the Capital City Teetotalers, 'The Yellow Wallpaper', Jazz on State and more

Keep the field dry

The Madison Mallards have a prohibitively fun promotion for this Friday’s game against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders at Warner Park. In honor of the 100th anniversary of Prohibition, the team is suiting up as the Capital City Teetotalers and encouraging the crowd to dress up in ’20s flapper dresses and bow ties. Officially, no beer or booze will be sold, but word has it some “bootleggers” will be secretly dispensing suds in lesser-used parts of the park. An old-time grandstand band will play throughout the game, which will end with a fireworks extravaganza. Game time is 6:35 p.m. and please, no flagpole sitting.

Go fish

Is there a young person in your life who’s been longing to learn the ropes — er, lines — of fishing? Take them to Fishing Fridays at Jenni & Kyle Preserve, 925 Post Road, offered from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays throughout the summer. Lussier Family Heritage Center staff will help kids bait hooks, cast lines, reel in and release their catch, as well as identify common Wisconsin fish. Fishing equipment is provided. The event is open to children from kindergarten to 8th grade, and to anyone with permanent disabilities. $5 per session; register online. Note: Each child must attend with a parent or chaperone supervising no more than five children, but chaperones do not need to pay or register.