The Week Ahead: Madison Makes, ¡ACTIVISTA!, Zun Lee and more

SATURDAY, MARCH 6
Do-it-yourself joy
The pandemic has forced us all to look for joy in new places – and sometimes to make it ourselves. Celebrate your neighbors’ forays into backyard ice rinks, stop-motion photography, textile arts, stargazing and more at Madison Makes, a virtual showcase hosted by Monona Terrace on Saturday at 10 a.m. The online event will feature an eclectic mix of stories, photos and videos describing the projects, along with how-to videos for those looking to join in the DIY craze. Free, register online.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
Connecting through culture
On Sunday afternoon, a wide-ranging group of women-identified artists and speakers will come together to celebrate International Women’s Day. ¡ACTIVISTA! is a celebration “framing solidarity through culture,” and will focus on concerns that impact the lives of women — climate change, access to health care, immigration, economic mobility and more. A collaboration between the Chicago-based nonprofit arts presenter HotHouse and publisher Haymarket Books, the event will be broadcast over HotHouseGlobal streaming platforms at 4 p.m. Registration is requested and donations are encouraged.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
Do count your chickens
Jackie Polzin’s new novel “Brood” is a thrilling tale of survival – the survival of four backyard chickens, which the narrator tries to protect from predators, a brutal Minnesota winter and other threats while processing her grief at a recent loss. The St. Paul-based Polzin will talk about her funny, poignant debut novel at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Crowdcast, hosted by the Wisconsin Book Festival. Because this is a virtual event, you are allowed to bring your own chickens, but please put them on mute.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
Portraits in color
Visual artist Zun Lee has won numerous awards for his photography and photo essays, which investigate “Black everyday life and family spaces as sites of intimacy, belonging and insurgent possibility against cultural displacement and erasure.” Lee’s images have captured Black Americans struggling for justice in Ferguson, Black fathers caring for their children and queer Black men expressing their love. On Wednesday at 5 p.m., Lee will discuss his work at a talk hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Art Department. No registration required. The event will stream live at the link below.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
Questions and answers
Q: What’s the tallest building in Wisconsin, and how tall is it? The Cap Times trivia team didn’t know at the last Trivia Night hosted by the Society of Professional Journalists chapter in Madison. If that kind of useless knowledge is your thing, join us 7 p.m. Thursday for a trivia night to honor Sunshine Week. Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien will be the host. Register a team of your friends, or fly solo and get assigned to a team. Registration costs $10. The deadline is Wednesday. (A: U.S. Bank Building in Milwaukee. It’s 601 feet.)