The Week Ahead: Madison Makes, ¡ACTIVISTA!, Zun Lee and more

Do count your chickens

Jackie Polzin’s new novel “Brood” is a thrilling tale of survival – the survival of four backyard chickens, which the narrator tries to protect from predators, a brutal Minnesota winter and other threats while processing her grief at a recent loss. The St. Paul-based Polzin will talk about her funny, poignant debut novel at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Crowdcast, hosted by the Wisconsin Book Festival. Because this is a virtual event, you are allowed to bring your own chickens, but please put them on mute.