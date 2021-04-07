The Week Ahead: LunaFest 2021, ‘Lewiston/Clarkston,' Dave Jorgenson and more

Tik talking

Don’t miss Dave Jorgenson, who runs the Washington Post's popular TikTok, when he appears at a Cap Times members-only event with opinion editor Jessie Opoien on Zoom from 7-8 p.m. Some of Jorgenson's first work out of college was on Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report," and he brings that same comedic sensibility to his work at the Post, where he captures the zeitgeist of the day in short video posts on TikTok. The event will be recorded and posted online, but Cap Times members will have an exclusive chance to see the discussion live and pose questions to Jorgenson.