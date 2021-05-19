 Skip to main content
The Week Ahead: Live opera, 'Desires,' Print & Resist Zinefest, CT Talks and more
The Week Ahead: Live opera, 'Desires,' Print & Resist Zinefest, CT Talks and more

THURSDAY, MAY 20

We can schnitzel that

Chef Dan Fox 041221 01.jpg

Radishes and rhubarb make a bright, crunchy counterpoint to panko-crusted pork tenderloin in this month’s Cooking with the Cap Times recipe. Chef Dan Fox, owner of Heritage Tavern as well as Willow Creek Farms and Fox Heritage Farms, will demonstrate this recipe for a small audience in person and a larger audience on Zoom this Thursday at 6 p.m. Join Fox and food editor Lindsay Christians for a conversation and a chance to cook along — register in advance and we’ll send you the recipe.

bit.ly/cookwithcap-may

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 22-23

Desire under the clouds

Desires

In a new outdoor production of three short plays, Madison Shakespeare Company explores modern questions — how to figure out what’s real, what’s better left unsaid in intimate relationships — through classics by Susan Glaspell and George Bernard Shaw. “Desires,” directed by Kendra C. Thompson, runs for three performances over two weekends. Catch it at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Tyranena Brewing Company (1025 Owen St.) in Lake Mills. The show goes up again next weekend, at Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro (6857 Paoli Road) at 5 p.m. on May 30. Tickets are a $10 suggested donation.

madisonshakespeare.org/desires

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Just keep singing

Jeni Houser

The hardworking team at Madison Opera has produced dozens of digital events over the fall, winter and spring, featuring many of the musicians we would have seen onstage. This Saturday marks the final Live from the Madison Opera Center event, made free to celebrate an extraordinary season. Soprano Jeni Houser (who will have a principle role in Madison Opera’s 2021-22 season) and tenor David Blalock will be joined by composer/pianist Scott Gendel and JJ Koh on clarinet. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

madisonopera.org

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Hot off the press

Print and Resist Zinefest

You know you’re reaching a new stage of pandemic life when the tables laden with screenprints and zines reappear. Well, get ready for it, because this Saturday is Madison Print & Resist Zinefest, featuring work by local artists. This year’s event, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be spread over three locations: Communication (2645 Milwaukee St.) will host a zine exhibition and sale, ARTWORKING (1966 S. Stoughton Rd.) will host a print exhibition and sale, and Fresh Hot Press will host a print sale at a to-be-determined location. Artists interested in selling their work can fill out an online form.

bit.ly/print-and-resist-2021

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Mapping the future

Cap Times Talks Gerrymandering

Every decade, the state uses new data from the U.S. Census Bureau to redraw the political boundaries for state and federal offices, and the Cap Times has assembled a diverse panel of experts to discuss what will happen this time around. Sachin Chheda of the Fair Elections Project, Moon Duchin of the MGGG Redistricting Lab and Rick Esenberg of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty will speak with Cap Times state government reporter Briana Reilly in a Zoom forum, which will run from 7-8 p.m. Cap Times members will be able to pose questions to the panelists in the webinar, but it will also be available for all to watch via Facebook Live on the Cap Times page.

facebook.com/CapTimes

