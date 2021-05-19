The Week Ahead: Live opera, 'Desires,' Print & Resist Zinefest, CT Talks and more

Mapping the future

Every decade, the state uses new data from the U.S. Census Bureau to redraw the political boundaries for state and federal offices, and the Cap Times has assembled a diverse panel of experts to discuss what will happen this time around. Sachin Chheda of the Fair Elections Project, Moon Duchin of the MGGG Redistricting Lab and Rick Esenberg of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty will speak with Cap Times state government reporter Briana Reilly in a Zoom forum, which will run from 7-8 p.m. Cap Times members will be able to pose questions to the panelists in the webinar, but it will also be available for all to watch via Facebook Live on the Cap Times page.