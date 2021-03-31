The Week Ahead: Li Chiao-Ping Dance, 'Through the Night,' Perspectives on Isolation and more

Art in isolation

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA), which recently reopened to the public, will host an exhibition focused on what it’s been like to spend so much time apart. “Alone Together: Perspectives on Isolation,” planned and curated by six local high schoolers in the MMoCA Teen Forum, examines “the pain, the beauty and everything in between that we find in solitude.” The exhibit opens Saturday in person at 227 State St. Admission is free and no reservations are needed. Find more information on COVID safety procedures online.