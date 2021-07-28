The Week Ahead: Lady Laughs, New Music Fest, Sunflower Days and more

THROUGH DEC. 30
Strong shoulders
The anniversary of the 19th amendment was in 2020, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still celebrate the history of women’s suffrage. The Wisconsin Historical Museum has a recent addition, “We Stand on Their Shoulders: A History of Wisconsin Women and Voting.” The exhibit, located on the museum’s fourth floor, will be open Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 30 N. Carroll St. through Dec. 30.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
She laughs last
Lady Laughs Comedy is back with another night full of women at the microphone. The next show is Friday at 8 p.m. at Yahara Bay Distillery, 6250 Nesbitt Road. It will be headlined by Chicago’s Patti Vasquez, who’s hosted shows on WGN, TBS and OWN. Vasquez will be joined by a slew of Midwest comedic talent, including Dina Nina Martinez, Vickie Lynn, Allie Lindsay and Erin Lok. A portion of ticket sales go to the United Way’s Women United fund. Tickets start at $15 plus fees online.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
New sounds
The sculpture garden atop the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art plays host to a contemporary music series this Friday night. The Madison New Music Festival, now in its sixth season, spotlights local composers, including those “who are not beholden to the Western classical tradition” and may not rely on any particular instruments, institutional support or training. Featured artists include Eric Delgado, Chiayu Hsu, Evan Williams, Anastasia Adams and nibiiwakamigkwe. This year’s themes are “land and place.” Admission at 227 State St. is free; rain moves the show indoors.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, JULY 31 - AUG. 1
It’s not the destination
Shakespeare’s complicated “problem” play “All’s Well that End’s Well” offers a lot for actors to explore, and Madison Shakespeare Company is happy to return to this dark romance after tabling it last summer. Performances at Madison Country Day School, 5606 River Road in Waunakee, are set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $15. The show is performed outdoors; bring a lawn chair or blanket.
THROUGH AUG. 9
Fields of gold
Looking for the perfect summery Instagram background, or just a chance to frolic in a field of flowers? Sunflower Days returns to Eugster’s Farm Market for the next few weeks, and in addition to the tall, sunny fields there will be U-cut flowers, a petting farm, produce and ice cream for sale. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesday (when it’s closed), and wagon rides run on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission costs $7.50. Eugster’s Farm Market is located on Highway 138 about 15 minutes south of Madison. Bring a picnic and a camera.