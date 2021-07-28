The Week Ahead: Lady Laughs, New Music Fest, Sunflower Days and more

Fields of gold

Looking for the perfect summery Instagram background, or just a chance to frolic in a field of flowers? Sunflower Days returns to Eugster’s Farm Market for the next few weeks, and in addition to the tall, sunny fields there will be U-cut flowers, a petting farm, produce and ice cream for sale. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesday (when it’s closed), and wagon rides run on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission costs $7.50. Eugster’s Farm Market is located on Highway 138 about 15 minutes south of Madison. Bring a picnic and a camera.