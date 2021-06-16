The Week Ahead: Juneteenth events, interactive art, Make Music Madison and more

Fleet of dreams

It’s been six months since the city of Madison finished construction on its new Fleet Service headquarters at 4151 Nakoosa Trail, which means those city vehicles are long overdue for a garage-warming party. Wait no longer, trucks and snowplows! At a ribbon cutting and open house from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, locals can check out the 11,000-square-foot facility’s sustainability features, get a look at North America’s first all-electric fire truck and climb behind the wheel of several of the latest electric cars and e-bikes on loan from local dealers. There’ll also be food vendors and live music. Free; RSVP requested.