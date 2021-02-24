The Week Ahead: International Festival, Nicholas Payton, 'Justified Journey' and more

A hard truth

As local pastor and community leader Dr. Alex Gee was researching his own family’s genealogy, he came upon a post from a white man seeking information about one of his ancestors. That ancestor was Gee’s ancestor too, and as Gee got to know the man, eventually visiting him in New Orleans, he uncovered the painful history of slavery and rape that tied their families together. Filmmaker Greg Jeschke turned the experience into “Justified Journey,” an award-winning documentary that follows Gee as he explores both his own lineage and what it reveals about the broader struggle of Black equality in the U.S. The film will screen for free on Sunday at 2 p.m., followed by a Q&A with Gee and Jeschke. Register online.