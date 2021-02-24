The Week Ahead: International Festival, Nicholas Payton, 'Justified Journey' and more

THURSDAY, FEB. 25
Take your seats
Madison “newgrass” band Armchair Boogie has a busy week planned. The band is taking part in Folk Unlocked, an 800-hour online festival to raise money for COVID-19 relief, which runs through Friday. They will also do a livestreamed concert at 8 p.m. Thursday from the stage of the Barrymore Theatre via Facebook Life. The stream is free, but donations are welcome, with the band, the venue and the production team splitting the proceeds. The band will also announce the lineup for their inaugural summer festival, The Boogiedown, scheduled for June 18-19 at Driftless Music Gardens.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
The world at your doorstep
Overture Center’s annual International Festival is usually a chance to experience the cultures of the world while staying at Overture Hall. This Saturday, not surprisingly, we’ll have to experience International Festival while staying at home. But the free virtual festival will be stuffed with music and dance performances, cooking demonstrations, and more. The content will go live at 10 a.m. Saturday and be available to watch for one week. Registration is requested but not required.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
(Re)connect
During the pandemic, the arts have been a lifeline for many. This Saturday from 2-4 p.m., a panel hosted by Arts + Literature Laboratory looks at (Re)connecting to Art — a cross-disciplinary discussion about building resilience and navigating a chaotic world using a creative practice. This event is free (suggested donation: $10). It will feature Madison author Dale M. Kushner, jazz pianist and teacher Wilder Deitz and spoken word artist Charles Payne, facilitated by Catherine Stephens, music instructor and community arts advocate. Register in advance below.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
Inspired to improvise
Described by NPR as “one of his generation's most enterprising musicians, and one of its most fiercely independent,” multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Payton doesn’t confine himself by genre. Payton established the term Black American Music (#BAM) to represent a range of improvisational music created by Black people, including the New Orleans jazz that inspires him. Payton will perform songs from his new album on Saturday at a (virtual) concert and Q&A hosted by the Wisconsin Union Theater. Tickets are $20 for the general public, with discounts ($10-$17) for Union members and students as well as UW faculty and staff.
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
A hard truth
As local pastor and community leader Dr. Alex Gee was researching his own family’s genealogy, he came upon a post from a white man seeking information about one of his ancestors. That ancestor was Gee’s ancestor too, and as Gee got to know the man, eventually visiting him in New Orleans, he uncovered the painful history of slavery and rape that tied their families together. Filmmaker Greg Jeschke turned the experience into “Justified Journey,” an award-winning documentary that follows Gee as he explores both his own lineage and what it reveals about the broader struggle of Black equality in the U.S. The film will screen for free on Sunday at 2 p.m., followed by a Q&A with Gee and Jeschke. Register online.