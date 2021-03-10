The Week Ahead: Ice fishing derby, 'Signs of the Times' and a bookish cocktail party

THURSDAY-SUNDAY, MARCH 11-14
Resurrection blues
The powerful Lesotho drama “This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection” is a tale of resilience. In it, an 80-year-old widow in a rural village fights back when the government wants to resettle her village and flood the valley for a development project. WUD Film and the UW Cinematheque are partnering to present a free virtual screening of the film Thursday through Sunday, as well as a live conversation at 1 p.m. Saturday with director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese. Fill out a form at the WUD Film website to get a screening link.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, MARCH 13-14
Here, fishy fishy
Here in Wisconsin, it’s (almost) never too cold to fish. This weekend, the Memorial Union is hosting its first ever educational Ice Fishing Derby on Lake Mendota. If you’re an experienced fisherperson, head on over. Novice anglers can sign up for a time slot from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, where all fishing gear will be provided (plus hot chocolate and/or coffee for everyone). Win awards for first fish, last fish, big fish and small fish, among many other categories. Search for Winter Carnival: Ice Fishing Derby and sign up for a teaching slot at the link below.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
Small towns, big crimes
The Wisconsin Book Festival is bringing together four mystery authors with one thing in common: they specialize in writing about crimes in small town. S.A. Cosby, Chris Harding Thornton, David Heska Wanbli Weiden and Heather Young will all take part in the event at 6 p.m. Sunday. The event will be part traditional book event and part “virtual cocktail party,” as viewers can chat with each author in Zoom breakout rooms. The event is free but attendance is limited.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
Pandemic perspectives
In a year of covering the pandemic, journalists at the nonprofit Wisconsin Watch have taken readers inside over-extended hospitals, into rural homes where the internet is so slow that virtual school is nearly impossible, and into the lives of those still waiting for checks from a backlogged unemployment system. On Tuesday at 6 p.m., the newsroom will host a virtual discussion with two top health journalists, Sarah Kliff of The New York Times and Bram Sable-Smith of Wisconsin Watch and WPR. The reporters will share their insights and take audience questions. Free; register online.
THROUGH APRIL 23
See it in lights
Through the State Street-side windows of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (227 State St.), check out Los Angeles-based artist Patrick Martinez's neon art, on display through April 23. Inspired by protest movements that began in the 1990s, “Signs of the Times” is a collection of signs made by Martinez, who shapes the glowing tubes so familiar from business advertising to comment on realities of urban life. Starting Friday, the free museum will reopen its galleries to the public on weekends at limited capacity.