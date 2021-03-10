 Skip to main content
The Week Ahead: Ice fishing derby, 'Signs of the Times' and a bookish cocktail party
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, MARCH 11-14

Resurrection blues

This is Not a Burial, It's an Insurrection

The acclaimed Lesotho drama "This is Not a Burial, It's an Insurrection" will be presented for free this week from WUD Film. 

The powerful Lesotho drama “This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection” is a tale of resilience. In it, an 80-year-old widow in a rural village fights back when the government wants to resettle her village and flood the valley for a development project. WUD Film and the UW Cinematheque are partnering to present a free virtual screening of the film Thursday through Sunday, as well as a live conversation at 1 p.m. Saturday with director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese. Fill out a form at the WUD Film website to get a screening link.

wudfilm.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, MARCH 13-14

Ice Fishing 022721 08-03012021145208

Craig Szopinski removes his hook from the mouth of a perch while ice fishing on Lake Monona on Feb. 27. Szopinski prefers to fish in deeper water. He uses sonar to determine fishing depth and the location of nearby fish.

 

Here, fishy fishy

Here in Wisconsin, it’s (almost) never too cold to fish. This weekend, the Memorial Union is hosting its first ever educational Ice Fishing Derby on Lake Mendota. If you’re an experienced fisherperson, head on over. Novice anglers can sign up for a time slot from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, where all fishing gear will be provided (plus hot chocolate and/or coffee for everyone). Win awards for first fish, last fish, big fish and small fish, among many other categories. Search for Winter Carnival: Ice Fishing Derby and sign up for a teaching slot at the link below. 

union.wisc.edu

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

Small towns, big crimes

S.A. Cosby

S.A. Cosby is one of four mystery authors focusing on rural crime who will appear together at a Wisconsin Book Festival event.

The Wisconsin Book Festival is bringing together four mystery authors with one thing in common: they specialize in writing about crimes in small town. S.A. Cosby, Chris Harding Thornton, David Heska Wanbli Weiden and Heather Young will all take part in the event at 6 p.m. Sunday. The event will be part traditional book event and part “virtual cocktail party,” as viewers can chat with each author in Zoom breakout rooms. The event is free but attendance is limited.

wisconsinbookfestival.org/events/rural-crimes

TUESDAY, MARCH 16

Face Mask illustration (copy)

Health journalists Sarah Kliff of The New York Times and Bram Sable-Smith of Wisconsin Watch and WPR will discuss their insights from a year of covering the pandemic at a virtual event hosted by Wisconsin Watch on Tuesday.

Pandemic perspectives

In a year of covering the pandemic, journalists at the nonprofit Wisconsin Watch have taken readers inside over-extended hospitals, into rural homes where the internet is so slow that virtual school is nearly impossible, and into the lives of those still waiting for checks from a backlogged unemployment system. On Tuesday at 6 p.m., the newsroom will host a virtual discussion with two top health journalists, Sarah Kliff of The New York Times and Bram Sable-Smith of Wisconsin Watch and WPR. The reporters will share their insights and take audience questions. Free; register online.

bit.ly/pandemic-insights

THROUGH APRIL 23

Look After Kirk McCoy

Patrick Martinez's piece "Look (After Kirk McCoy)," (2020), is on view at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art through April 23. 

See it in lights

Through the State Street-side windows of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (227 State St.), check out Los Angeles-based artist Patrick Martinez's neon art, on display through April 23. Inspired by protest movements that began in the 1990s, Signs of the Times is a collection of signs made by Martinez, who shapes the glowing tubes so familiar from business advertising to comment on realities of urban life. Starting Friday, the free museum will reopen its galleries to the public on weekends at limited capacity. 

mmoca.org/art/patrick-martinez

