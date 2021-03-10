The Week Ahead: Ice fishing derby, 'Signs of the Times' and a bookish cocktail party

Resurrection blues

The powerful Lesotho drama “ This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection ” is a tale of resilience. In it, an 80-year-old widow in a rural village fights back when the government wants to resettle her village and flood the valley for a development project. WUD Film and the UW Cinematheque are partnering to present a free virtual screening of the film Thursday through Sunday, as well as a live conversation at 1 p.m. Saturday with director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese. Fill out a form at the WUD Film website to get a screening link.

Here, fishy fishy

Here in Wisconsin, it’s (almost) never too cold to fish. This weekend, the Memorial Union is hosting its first ever educational Ice Fishing Derby on Lake Mendota. If you’re an experienced fisherperson, head on over. Novice anglers can sign up for a time slot from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, where all fishing gear will be provided (plus hot chocolate and/or coffee for everyone). Win awards for first fish, last fish, big fish and small fish, among many other categories. Search for Winter Carnival: Ice Fishing Derby and sign up for a teaching slot at the link below.