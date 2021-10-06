The Week Ahead: 'Hester Street', 'Dancing Forward', Drive-By Truckers and more

Dance on, Wisconsin

Performers from Dance Wisconsin will take the stage Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Overture Center, 201 State St., presenting an original collection of concert-length pieces all choreographed by artists with Wisconsin ties. The 90-minute show, “ Dancing Forward ,” will feature styles ranging from classical and contemporary ballet to modern dance, hip hop fusion and jazz. For pandemic safety, dancers will wear transparent masks. Tickets are $25 to $30.

Destination: Fall

There’s no denying it. Fall is here. On the streets of Madison, you’ve probably seen that snow of tiny yellow leaves falling. But if you’ve got time for a weekend day trip, you can see the colors in a very different way: aboard a restored vintage train weaving through the colorful foliage of rural Sauk County. This Saturday and Sunday mark Autumn Color Weekend at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum, located at E8948 Museum Road in North Freedom, about an hour northwest of Madison. Trains leave four times a day for a ride lasting just under an hour. Visitors can bring picnics or buy hot dogs and burgers at the museum's pavilion, but no food is allowed on the trains. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $12 for kids 3 and up.