The Week Ahead: 'Friends,' Monona Chili Fest, Palestinian Crafts and more

THURSDAY, OCT. 14
Mapmaker, mapmaker, make me a map
Those following the epic saga of redistricting in Wisconsin might have spotted “Mapped Out,” a new podcast from Wisconsin Public Radio that delves into what happened when the state redrew its maps 10 years ago, and what that might tell us about this go ’round. In a virtual conversation on Thursday at noon, the reporters and editors behind the show will talk about how they reported on this secretive process, and they’ll answer questions from attendees. Free; register online.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
How you doin’?
Supposably, there’s a new musical parody on the scene. Ross and Rachel, Joey and Chandler, and Monica and Phoebe return this Thursday to the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. in “Friends! The Musical Parody.” Relive the whimsical, financially unlikely challenges of the 90s with this touring show, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $33. The theater requires face masks and either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
The heat is on
Beans or no beans? Beef, chicken, turkey or a combination? Mild, or surface-of-the-sun spicy? Whatever your flavor, fill up this weekend at the Monona Chili Fest. Starting at 11 a.m. and running “till the pots run dry,” the fest costs $10 for “all the chili you can handle” and a chance to vote for People’s Choice Best Chili. The chili fest is hosted by the Monona East Side Business Alliance at Winnequah Park, 5301 Healy Lane in Monona.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, OCT. 15-16
Down the rabbit hole
One actor. A script they’ve never seen before. Live, in real time. This week, Voices Theatre, a Madison-based pick-up company that stages plays with social justice themes, teams up with Milwaukee’s All-In Productions to present “White Rabbit Red Rabbit.” Nassim Soleimanpour, an Iranian-born playwright forbidden to leave his country, wrote this play in 2010 with a twist: the actor performing it must do it cold, without having read it first. This production supports Afghan refugee rehousing efforts. A ticket for a livestream link costs a donation to Jewish Social Services in Madison or the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition. Among the actors are Casem AbuLughod (Wednesday), Adam Qutaishat (Friday) and Jamie England (Saturday).
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
A present from Palestine
The winter holidays are still months away, but if you’re looking to start your shopping early — or pick up something for yourself — you can head out for a fall stroll and stop by the Palestinian Crafts and Olive Oil Fall Sidewalk Sale. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday outside 1924 E. Dayton St., visitors can peruse a collection of purses, pillow covers, scarves and earrings from the Women in Hebron Fair Trade Cooperative in the West Bank, along with traditional keffiyeh shawls from a Palestinian factory. Proceeds from sales of olive oil, soap and za’atar spice will help build playgrounds for Palestinian children.