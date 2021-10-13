The Week Ahead: 'Friends,' Monona Chili Fest, Palestinian Crafts and more

A present from Palestine

The winter holidays are still months away, but if you’re looking to start your shopping early — or pick up something for yourself — you can head out for a fall stroll and stop by the Palestinian Crafts and Olive Oil Fall Sidewalk Sale. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday outside 1924 E. Dayton St., visitors can peruse a collection of purses, pillow covers, scarves and earrings from the Women in Hebron Fair Trade Cooperative in the West Bank, along with traditional keffiyeh shawls from a Palestinian factory. Proceeds from sales of olive oil, soap and za’atar spice will help build playgrounds for Palestinian children.