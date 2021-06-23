 Skip to main content
The Week Ahead: Forward monologues, pleasure activism, Olbrich events and more
THE WEEK AHEAD

The Week Ahead: Forward monologues, pleasure activism, Olbrich events and more

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

Pride & pleasure activism

Sami Schalk Talks

Sami Schalk had her highest public profile moment when she twerked onstage with hip-hop artist Lizzo, but the associate professor in the UW-Madison’s Department of Gender and Women’s Studies is also the author of “Bodyminds Reimagined: (Dis)ability, Race, and Gender in Black Women’s Speculative Fiction.” She’ll share insights on those topics as well as Pride Month and pleasure activism with Jessie Opoien in a virtual Cap Times Talk, 7-8 p.m Wednesday. Cap Times members will be able to pose questions to Schalk in the Zoom webinar. The forum also will be available via Facebook Live on the Cap Times page.

facebook.com/CapTimes

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, JUNE 24-25

Feel the breeze

Bean Bag Toss

Bocce ball, giant dice, flamingo ring toss, summer cocktails and a dance party in the Thai Garden. Those are just a few of the options at Olbrich Gardens’ Summer Breeze this Thursday and Friday, 4-9 p.m. at 3330 Atwood Ave. Attendees are invited to stroll through the gardens, purchase drinks and food from vendors like La Taguara and Banzo, play a variety of lawn games and dance to the beats of DJ Ginjah Vitiz (Thurs.) and DJ Fabulove (Friday). Tickets at the door only; $15, $10 for members, $5 for kids 6-12. Rain plans will be announced at 12:30 p.m. each day at olbrich.org.

olbrich.org

THURSDAY-SUNDAY, JUNE 24-27

Madison: Inside

Within These Walls

Are you tired of your living room yet? After a season of remote performances, Forward Theater is taking a wide view of the word “home” at its sixth monologue festival. “Within These Walls: Stories of Home” opens Thursday, featuring local actors and several local writers too, in a series of short solo pieces written by playwrights around the country. This event will be presented both online and in-person at 75% capacity in Promenade Hall in Overture Center, 201 State St. Masks will be required by all audience members at all times. Tickets cost $25.

forwardtheater.com

THURSDAY - SATURDAY, JUNE 24-26

He’s a smart, strong, sensual woman

Dan Mintz

Comedian Dan Mintz may be forever best known for providing the voice of Bob Belcher’s awkward yet confident oldest daughter Tina on “Bob’s Burgers,” but he’s a stand-up comic in his own right. He’s performing at the Comedy Club on State, 202 State St. at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15-$18 and please, try to keep the boy-kissing to a minimum during the show.

madisoncomedy.com

MONDAY, JUNE 28

Just keep swimming

Finding Nemo

Everyone’s favorite cartoon clownfish is coming to UW Memorial Union Terrace (800 Langdon ST.) on Monday. “Finding Nemo,” the second film in the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s “Seriously Summer” Lakeside Cinema series, will screen at 9 p.m. on the outdoor stage. The all-ages animated film follows Nemo’s doting dad and his forgetful friend Dory as they set out across the ocean to save Nemo from a dental office aquarium. Free; seating is available on a first come, first served basis.

union.wisc.edu

