The Week Ahead: Forward monologues, pleasure activism, Olbrich events and more

Pride & pleasure activism

Sami Schalk had her highest public profile moment when she twerked onstage with hip-hop artist Lizzo, but the associate professor in the UW-Madison’s Department of Gender and Women’s Studies is also the author of “Bodyminds Reimagined: (Dis)ability, Race, and Gender in Black Women’s Speculative Fiction.” She’ll share insights on those topics as well as Pride Month and pleasure activism with Jessie Opoien in a virtual Cap Times Talk, 7-8 p.m Wednesday. Cap Times members will be able to pose questions to Schalk in the Zoom webinar. The forum also will be available via Facebook Live on the Cap Times page.