The Week Ahead: Elizabeth Warren, Cap Times Live with Natty Nation, Young Playwrights Festival and more

Still persisting

U.S. Senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has written a new book, “ Persist ,” in which she weaves stories of her own life in with her prescriptions for political transformation. Warren will talk about the book as the 2021 Cheryl Weston Memorial Lecturer at 7 p.m. Thursday in a virtual Crowdcast session sponsored by the Wisconsin Book Festival and a Room of One’s Own. The first 600 people to sign up for the free session will get copies of the book from the bookstore.

Live from the High Noon Saloon

We are excited to present Cap Times Live, a virtual concert series that will give local musicians a platform during a time when in-person performances are still difficult. Madison-based roots reggae band Natty Nation released its first album, "The Journey Has Just Begun ... " 25 years ago, and they will celebrate the anniversary by playing the entire album — for the first time ever live — at the inaugural session of Cap Times Live starting at 7:30 p.m. The band will play and talk with features editor Rob Thomas from the High Noon Saloon, and you can see the show live for free by registering on Zoom from our website or by watching via Facebook Live on the night of the show.