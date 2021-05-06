The Week Ahead: Elizabeth Warren, Cap Times Live with Natty Nation, Young Playwrights Festival and more

THURSDAY, MAY 6
Still persisting
U.S. Senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has written a new book, “Persist,” in which she weaves stories of her own life in with her prescriptions for political transformation. Warren will talk about the book as the 2021 Cheryl Weston Memorial Lecturer at 7 p.m. Thursday in a virtual Crowdcast session sponsored by the Wisconsin Book Festival and a Room of One’s Own. The first 600 people to sign up for the free session will get copies of the book from the bookstore.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
Live from the High Noon Saloon
We are excited to present Cap Times Live, a virtual concert series that will give local musicians a platform during a time when in-person performances are still difficult. Madison-based roots reggae band Natty Nation released its first album, "The Journey Has Just Begun ... " 25 years ago, and they will celebrate the anniversary by playing the entire album — for the first time ever live — at the inaugural session of Cap Times Live starting at 7:30 p.m. The band will play and talk with features editor Rob Thomas from the High Noon Saloon, and you can see the show live for free by registering on Zoom from our website or by watching via Facebook Live on the night of the show.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
Grown at Goodman
Three courses, each planned, prepared and packaged by teens, highlight the abundance of spring produce at the Goodman Community Center. At the next Pop-Up To-Go Dinner, start with an extremely local salad, featuring herbs, pea shoots and edible flowers grown at GCC. Move on to herb-roasted chicken or tofu with preserved lemons and green garlic, and finish with a tart, fresh rhubarb crisp. Tickets, which are on sale now, cost $15 for one meal, and you’ll get a pick-up time at Goodman, 214 Waubesa St., in a 30-minute window. Proceeds support Goodman Community Center's TEENworks youth employment program.
WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 12-16
Drama desks
Some 70 students from four area high schools spent the past semester learning to tell stageworthy stories. The Young Playwrights Festival, planned and hosted by Children’s Theater of Madison, will be virtual again this year, featuring work by students in grades 7-12. One to two plays are selected from each school for staged readings, directed and acted by professional theater artists and experienced actors. The festival kicks off at 1 p.m. Wednesday, and the public can watch the collection of 10-minute plays through May 16. The full festival now includes workshops for middle and high school students about how to find ideas, how to write a song and how professional playwrights get their work produced.
THROUGH MAY 14
Buy for Occupy
Occupy Madison, which last winter established its second tiny home village, is looking to cover costs by selling anything and everything your basement oasis might need. The Occupy Madison silent auction is accepting online bids until midnight on May 14. The sale features barstools, beer taps, Dale Klee car photos, music memorabilia (including a neon guitar), Packers gear, and even a sign from outside the now closed Wiggie’s Food & Spirits. Keep an eye out for Occupy Madison’s spring plant sale, which begins May 8.