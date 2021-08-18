The Week Ahead: Dane Dances, canine competition, Agora Art Fair and more

Disco on the roof

Catch some chill summer vibes this Friday at the next Dane Dances , a Madison summer tradition on the Monona Terrace rooftop. DJ Chamo warms up the crowd starting at 5:30 p.m., then bell-bottomed, flowery favorites VO5 (pictured) play a set from 6-7:30 p.m. Starting at 8 p.m., get soulful and romantic with Antone's Tribute to Barry White. No tickets are needed are required. No carry-in alcohol; food and cocktail vendors include Kipps Kitchen, Lake Vista Cafe, La Taguara and Lemongrass. The last Dane Dances for 2021 will be Aug. 27.

Put Fido to the test

Got a pup who loves trying new things? A canine with confidence issues? A dog whose manners leave something to be desired? The canine obstacle course challenge led by certified professional dog trainer Sarah Hau of Fitchburg-based training company Pack Up Puppy might be just the thing. At every hour from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday, owners and their dogs will learn to navigate 15 different obstacles that range from standard agility equipment to tires and hay bales. Cost is $25 per dog. Register through the Fitchburg Recreation Department.