The Week Ahead: Dane Dances, canine competition, Agora Art Fair and more

FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Disco on the roof
Catch some chill summer vibes this Friday at the next Dane Dances, a Madison summer tradition on the Monona Terrace rooftop. DJ Chamo warms up the crowd starting at 5:30 p.m., then bell-bottomed, flowery favorites VO5 (pictured) play a set from 6-7:30 p.m. Starting at 8 p.m., get soulful and romantic with Antone's Tribute to Barry White. No tickets are needed are required. No carry-in alcohol; food and cocktail vendors include Kipps Kitchen, Lake Vista Cafe, La Taguara and Lemongrass. The last Dane Dances for 2021 will be Aug. 27.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Put Fido to the test
Got a pup who loves trying new things? A canine with confidence issues? A dog whose manners leave something to be desired? The canine obstacle course challenge led by certified professional dog trainer Sarah Hau of Fitchburg-based training company Pack Up Puppy might be just the thing. At every hour from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday, owners and their dogs will learn to navigate 15 different obstacles that range from standard agility equipment to tires and hay bales. Cost is $25 per dog. Register through the Fitchburg Recreation Department.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Art is in the atmosphere
This year’s Agora Art Fair, taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway in Fitchburg, will feature art on the ground and in the air. On terra firma, more than 100 Wisconsin artists will display and sell their work, while the new Art in the Wind kite exhibition twirls and tumbles overhead. Visitors who want to get more hands-on can try their hand at painting a wine bottle and bring their creation home with them.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
African afternoon
Africa Fest is back for its 22nd year with an all-day celebration of African culture in McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St. The event, organized by the African Association of Madison Inc., runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The festival features performances by Tani Diakite and the Afrofunkstars, drum and dance ensembles Atimevu and Limanya, and reggae band Sista Sensi and The Buds. Check out food and craft vendors and the 10 a.m. “Strides for Africa” 3K/5K all-ages run/walk, a fundraiser for efforts to provide clean drinking water for rural parts of the continent.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24-25
Berlin in the barn
The Token Creek Chamber Music Festival, established in 1989 in DeForest, opens its 2021 series with a jazz program. On Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 5 p.m., the Token Creek House Band (including Rose Mary Harbison on jazz violin and John Harbison on piano) will explore the music of Irving Berlin, with classics like “Cheek to Cheek.” Shows continue later in the week with the Chamber Music Society of Minnesota, “An Evening of Bach & Haydn” on Sept. 1 and a season finale Sept. 4-5 celebrating the cello. Tickets start at $40. See the website for ticket information, COVID protocols and a full schedule.
