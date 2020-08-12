You have permission to edit this article.
The Week Ahead: Cream puffs, Pat McCurdy and a charity run
The Week Ahead: Cream puffs, Pat McCurdy and a charity run

Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs come to Festival Foods in Verona this Wednesday. 

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12

Cream of the crop

The Wisconsin State Fair is canceled because of COVID-19, but fair organizers have done their best to bring the essence of the fair — the chilled, gooey essence of the fair — statewide with “Traveling Cream Puffs.” Come to Festival Foods, 660 Hometown Circle in Verona, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you can buy the iconic cream puffs along with chocolate chip cookies, brownies and other goodies.

wistatefair.com/fair/traveling-cream-puffs

Forward Festival, shown here in 2018, has moved online this year.

THURSDAY, AUG. 13—THURSDAY, AUG 20

Forward, from home

This year, Forward Fest, Madison’s annual eight-day startup and technology festival, is going virtual and eliminating its registration fee. Some events will have a ticket price, but most will be free, including a one-minute pitch competition and sessions on restarting your business during the pandemic, working from home with kids, 3D printing for your business and becoming a woman investor. The event kicks off Thursday. Register, get the app and view the full event schedule online.

forwardfest.org

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

Jill Lundberg, left, and Diane Small collaborated on the creation of Mamie's Backyard Garden on Lake Point Drive in the Waunona neighborhood. Small hosts an annual block party, which will be like a drive-thru this year.

New kind of block party

Eleven years ago, Diane Small began organizing the Simpson Street Finest Families Annual Reunion, a south Madison neighborhood block party. This year it will be a drive-thru, with a gift bag pickup with donations from local businesses. Guests get school supplies and gift cards courtesy of organizations like the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and American Family Insurance, as well as turkey sandwich lunches from the Thirsty Goat and Hy-Vee. Pickup starts at noon in the parking lot of Antlers Tavern at 2202 West Broadway.

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

Pat McCurdy will perform a virtual version of his Memorial Union Terrace show this Saturday at 8 p.m. 

Live from the virtual Terrace

Milwaukee-based musician Pat McCurdy has been playing the Memorial Union Terrace for more than 20 years. This year, he’s taking the tradition online, with a live, virtual performance from 8-9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The cabaret singer/songwriter has written hundreds of original songs about love lost, beer, the Green Bay Packers and much more. RSVP through facebook.com/TheWisconsinUnion and tune into McCurdy’s Facebook page to watch along.

facebook.com/HeyPaddy

SUNDAY, AUG. 16

Participants gather during the 2019 Madison Team Hope Run/Walk organized by the Huntington's Disease Society of America's (HDSA) Wisconsin Chapter

Walk, run, have hope

Get some exercise and raise money for a good cause at the Madison Team Hope Walk/Run, sponsored by the Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. The walk/run starts 9 a.m. Sunday at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, in Fitchburg. The event includes both a walk and a timed 2K/5K run, and will comply with CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Registration is free, but participants are encouraged to donate and raise money in a variety of ways.

wisconsin.hdsa.org/about/2020-madison-wi-team-hope-walk-run

