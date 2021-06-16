The Week Ahead: Cooking with Sujhey Beisser, interactive art at MMoCA, Make Music Madison and more

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY, JUNE 16-19
To freedom!
Celebrate Juneteenth starting this Wednesday with the Kujichagulia-Madison Center for Self Determination, beginning with a book workshop and youth motivational speaker. Additional events include a spoken word open mic night, panel discussion and a family dinner, concluding Saturday with a parade at 11 a.m. in Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St. All events are free; some require registration.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
Fresh fish
Sujhey Beisser, a personal chef and the creator of Five Senses Palate, brings a recipe for gently poached cod, coconut sauce with tomatoes and peppers, garlic rice and fried sweet plantains to this month’s Cooking with the Cap Times event. On Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Kessenich’s test kitchen, Beisser and Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians will cook, chat and share stories about Beisser’s Venezuelan heritage and the things she most loves to make in summer. This event is free. Sign up below to watch over Zoom.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Turning words into action
To celebrate Juneteenth, the former gift shop space at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art will host performances that center Black poets, spoken word artists and dancers. It’s the final stage of a three-part interactive art project called “AMENDS,” formed by Chicago-based artists Nick Cave and Bob Faust. Community members are asked to identify pieces of themselves that have “contributed to holding our society back” and write responses on yellow ribbon to be displayed in the exhibit. AMENDS will be on display through Oct. 24.
MONDAY, JUNE 21
Go outside and play (music)
Make Music Madison returns on Monday with more than 300 musical performances across genres happening from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at locations around the city. State Street will be full of performances all day, and the Goodman Community Center will have music at its new Founders Outdoor Classroom along the bike path. An interactive map is available online, or print out a PDF map and take it with you as you search for music around town.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
Fleet of dreams
It’s been six months since the city of Madison finished construction on its new Fleet Service headquarters at 4151 Nakoosa Trail, which means those city vehicles are long overdue for a garage-warming party. Wait no longer, trucks and snowplows! At a ribbon cutting and open house from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, locals can check out the 11,000-square-foot facility’s sustainability features, get a look at North America’s first all-electric fire truck and climb behind the wheel of several of the latest electric cars and e-bikes on loan from local dealers. There’ll also be food vendors and live music. Free; RSVP requested.