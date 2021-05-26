The Week Ahead: Brat Fest, burlesque, Bach Dancing concerts and more

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, MAY 27-29
Wieners, wieners everywhere
With Brat Fest 2021 on Willow Island canceled for this year, organizers have opted for a “Build Your Own Brat Fest” this Thursday through Saturday. Bars and restaurants all over the area will be selling Johnsonville brats to raise money for charity, as well as providing live music. Go online for a full list of locations and performers.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Quite a sight
Ever dreamed of joining the circus? Got a hankering for the hot lights of the stage? You might be the right fit for Crucible’s “Unusually Talented People,” a variety show hosted by the east side alternative performing arts venue (3116 Commercial Ave.) this Saturday. The show, a benefit for Second Harvest Foodbank, will feature fire and magic by H.C. Magic Productions, as well as belly dancing, burlesque, music and more. In case you were wondering, there will be “no real blood, self-harm or eating light bulbs allowed.” Ages 21 and up. Tickets cost $5. Doors at 8:30 p.m.; show at 9 p.m.
SATURDAY-MONDAY, MAY 29-31
Bach on the bandwagon
Starting this weekend, Bach Dancing & Dynamite kicks off its Bandwagon concert series: 13 outdoor concerts featuring a mix of “short, energetic and engaging music.” Tamera and Leotha Stanely from Mt. Zion Gospel Choir join BDDS for the first concert at noon on Saturday at Penn Park (reprised Sunday at 2 p.m., also at Penn). More shows are set for Saturday at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. featuring Sonora Strings, and at the Northside Farmers Market on Sunday at 11 a.m. A Memorial Day show will be in Orton Park at noon. Check out the whole lineup for these free concerts at BDDS’s website.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Sit, stay, support
Take a paws (sorry) and head to Lodi this Sunday for a summer market to benefit the best of the very good dogs. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Habermann Park, 180 Fair St. in Lodi, a summer market with a variety of crafters and other vendors will include a raffle to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs. Vendors will be widely spaced throughout the park. OccuPaws' mission is to provide guide dogs for free to visually impaired folks in Wisconsin and surrounding states.
THROUGH SEPTEMBER
Tour the town
Spring is here, vaccination numbers are up and historic architecture walking tours are back. The Madison Trust for Historic Preservation kicks off its 2021 tour season this Thursday at 6 p.m. with a tour of the Westmorland neighborhood, followed on Saturday by an 11 a.m. tour of Orton Park and its surrounds. Tours will continue on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings through Sept. 25., rotating through neighborhoods across town. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for Madison Trust members. Reservations are required and tickets must be ordered online in advance.