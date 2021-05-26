The Week Ahead: Brat Fest, burlesque, Bach Dancing concerts and more

Wieners, wieners everywhere

With Brat Fest 2021 on Willow Island canceled for this year, organizers have opted for a “ Build Your Own Brat Fest ” this Thursday through Saturday. Bars and restaurants all over the area will be selling Johnsonville brats to raise money for charity, as well as providing live music. Go online for a full list of locations and performers.

Quite a sight

Ever dreamed of joining the circus? Got a hankering for the hot lights of the stage? You might be the right fit for Crucible’s “Unusually Talented People,” a variety show hosted by the east side alternative performing arts venue (3116 Commercial Ave.) this Saturday. The show, a benefit for Second Harvest Foodbank, will feature fire and magic by H.C. Magic Productions, as well as belly dancing, burlesque, music and more. In case you were wondering, there will be “no real blood, self-harm or eating light bulbs allowed.” Ages 21 and up. Tickets cost $5. Doors at 8:30 p.m.; show at 9 p.m.