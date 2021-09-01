The Week Ahead: A 'thresheree,' a vintage flea and a cow chip throw

FRIDAY-MONDAY, SEPT. 3-6
Parade of power
Steam and smoke and gas, oh my! The Rock River Thresheree hosts its 65th annual event this weekend. 200 acres at Thresherman's Park, 51 E Cox Road, Edgerton, will be dedicated to flea markets and craft shows, with a blacksmith shop, truck show and, of course, threshing demonstrations. Attendees can view the Thresheree’s “featured” displays: steam powered equipment and “orphans and oddballs” gas engines. Admission costs $10 for adults and free for children under 12.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, SEPT. 4-5
Retro roundup
Vintage aficionados, retro rebels and flea market fans, get ready. Madison’s Good Style Shop is bringing back Midwest Vintage Flea, and organizers say this year’s market will be the biggest ever. The event, which takes place Saturday and Sunday at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, will feature 40 vendors specializing in fashion from the late 19th century through the days when we were worried about Y2K. (Makes you feel old, right?). Organizers say the Feed Mill will be roomy enough for shoppers to spread out; check out COVID safety protocols online.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
When the chips are thrown
Are ordinary pie throws getting boring? Head over the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw and get your hands on a cow pie. The Midwestern sporting event of the summer will take place on Saturday at Marion Park, 145 1st St. in Prairie Du Sac. Competitive attendees can take part in a volleyball tournament and a 10K run, as well as the Cow Chip Throw itself. The Chip Judge will be strict: gloves are not allowed, but you may lick your fingers for a better grip.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Booze-free Badgers
When Badger football returns this Saturday, facing off against Penn State, the tailgates will return too. And with them, quite a lot of beer. But for those looking to enjoy football and friends substance-free, there’s another option. Badger Recovery, a program of the University of Wisconson-Madison University Health Services that supports students in active recovery from substance use or other addictions, will host a drug- and alcohol-free tailgate featuring music, yard games, snacks and drinks. The event, which takes place on East Campus Mall from 9 to 11 a.m., is open to all.
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
Strike a match
Dating is funny, and comedian Lane Moore knows it. She’s bringing her show Tinder Live! to the Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St., on Monday at 8 p.m. Each performance is interactive and fully improvised. Moore projects her own Tinder profile onto a screen, cycles through profiles, then lets the audience vote on whether she swipes right (for yes) or left (for no thank you). Then she messages potential dates in real time. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance, $18 the day of the show.