The Week Ahead: A 'thresheree,' a vintage flea and a cow chip throw

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

When the chips are thrown

Are ordinary pie throws getting boring? Head over the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw and get your hands on a cow pie. The Midwestern sporting event of the summer will take place on Saturday at Marion Park, 145 1st St. in Prairie Du Sac. Competitive attendees can take part in a volleyball tournament and a 10K run, as well as the Cow Chip Throw itself. The Chip Judge will be strict: gloves are not allowed, but you may lick your fingers for a better grip.

Booze-free Badgers