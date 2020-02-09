The power of art is central to new Children's Theater of Madison play

For “Mockingbird,” she helped implement accommodations and strategies to help Mattie have success in her role.

And while any actor will draw on their own experiences as motivations for their role, Sanders-Andrews said casting someone with autism for the lead role has added a deeper character connection.

“I feel like sometimes Mattie has a better understanding of Catlin’s motivations because she herself has autism,” she said.

Through email communication with her mom, Mattie told the State Journal that she became interested in acting because “sometimes I want to be a different person and acting gives me that.”

“I love performing because it helps me to be people I’m not. It makes me feel good and important. I like Caitlin because she has a lot of obstacles and she overcomes them all,” Mattie said through an email.

She said the hardest thing about being in the play has been staying up late and learning the lines. However, the most fun has been “practicing the scenes with the other kids.”