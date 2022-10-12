'The Mole Hill Stories' introduces children to theater with its magical world

Children’s Theater of Madison knows that some of the 3-, 4- and 7-year-olds coming this month to “The Mole Hill Stories” may never have been to a live performance. The COVID-19 pandemic kept them out of theaters until recently, and the idea of a watching actors convey a story on a stage might feel very new indeed.

So CTM is prepared — with music and wit, movement and storytelling, and a bright, surprising stage set — to make true believers out of the younger set. “The Mole Hill Stories,” running Oct. 15-30 in the Starlight Theater of the Madison Youth Arts Center, or MYArts, is a nonstop forest adventure with dialogue that seamlessly glides from English to Spanish and back again, with humans in roles such as Fox, Skunk, Cuckoo and Moon.

“The Mole Hill Stories” is based on the work of the late Wisconsin superstar of children’s literature, Lois Ehlert, illustrator of the classic “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” (she also won the Caldecott Honor Award for the book “Color Zoo” in 1990).

Born in Beaver Dam in 1934, Ehlert grew up using scissors and scraps to make the colorful collage images that made her books famous. She studied both at UW-Madison and the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, the city where she died last year at age 86.

For “The Mole Hill Stories,” playwright Alvaro Saar Rios combined three of Ehlert’s picture books: “Mole's Hill,” “Cuckoo/Cucú” and “Moon Rope/Un Lazo a la Luna.” The play is set in the Wisconsin woods — and music is plentiful.

“This script is so lovely, it’s so welcoming, it’s so empathetic,” said Jamal Howard, director and choreographer of the show. “It’s such a unique experience to be in a room and experience a show with a whole audience, and (you) all take it in at that moment, and learn in that moment.”

Howard, of Chicago, is also co-artistic director of the New American Folk Theatre and was previously associate artistic director at Chicago’s Emerald City Theatre for young audiences. Howard designed “The Mole Hill Stories” to be very “tactile,” with “movement work and big, colorful designs,” he said. “But I also invested in the music.”

CTM enlisted Chicago composer Gonzalo Cordova, a Latin American singer and musician originally from Mexico City, to build on folk tunes and add originals to “The Mole Hill Stories.” Cordova has appeared at Madison’s Overture Center in the past with his group Sones de Mexico.

Worlds collide

Playgoers will hear the violin, nylon-string guitar, a trumpet, the percussive cajon and claves, and a chorus of ukuleles, said music director Elleon Dobias, who will perform some of those instruments herself.

“Because we have actor-musicians on stage, the kids will be able to see the instruments as they’re being played,” she said.

“I think that’s really important to see how that sound is made. My hope with this production is that, when kids see the instruments and put that together with the story, they will not only understand the story more clearly and feel it more deeply, but they’ll be inspired to maybe try an instrument themselves. Or just clap along, and participate in that way.”

With actors performing music and puppetry right on stage, “There is a magic with the story sort of coming together in front of you,” said assistant director Alejandro Tey, who is also playing the part of Zorrillo (Spanish for “skunk”).

“There’s this sort of meta-level of kids being able to see how we’re doing the things we’re doing," he said, "so when they’re having their own imaginative playtime, they can do it for themselves.”

Along with dialogue, song and puppetry, the show also incorporates some acrobatics and tumbling, clowning and mime.

“There’s so many theatrical styles all at play,” said Tey. “It’s sort of an introduction to all of these worlds.”

Season's start

“The Mole Hill Stories” is the first of four productions in the CTM 2022-23 season. It will be followed in December by a nine-show run of “A Christmas Carol” — traditionally CTM’s biggest annual show — but this year with a new production and script in the Capitol Theater at Overture Center for the Arts.

“Finder and the North Star,” written by CTM education director Erica Berman, follows from Feb. 18 to March 5; “Peter Pan,” complete with flying and directed by CTM artistic director Roseann Sheridan, will run April 22-30 in the Capitol Theater.

The group also offers youth theater classes in its new home, the MYArts center, that it built and opened last fall with its co-anchor organization, Madison Youth Choirs. All CTM productions include youth actors, as well as seasoned adult performers, and the theater company has pushed for more inclusiveness in both its casting and audiences.

The organization, for example, has doubled down on promoting "Mole Hill Stories" to the Spanish-speaking and bilingual communities, as well as primarily English speakers. Each CTM production also includes a sensory-friendly performance and another with sign-language interpretation.

Beyond the stage

An "enrichment guide" for families and educators online at ctmtheater.org includes background on Wisconsin Indigenous, Mexican and Peruvian traditions that influence “The Mole Hill Stories.” Among other features, the guide includes a video tutorial on how to make a collage in the spirit of Lois Ehlert, along with a video visit with Ehlert herself in 1994.

CTM will provide pre-show activities in the lobby, and just before the start of the play, "Mole Hill" cast members will mingle throughout the house to greet young theatergoers and answer their questions.

“I think that really opens the room — for people to feel this is all one thing that we’re experiencing together,” Dobias said of the pre-show.

Though the production is designed for very young audiences, it should appeal to adults as well, Tey said.

At 50 minutes’ running time, “it’s a brief show, but it’s such a dense show, because there’s so many elements,” he said. “We use the animals as a jumping-off point. But it really is such a human story about community, and about learning to accept others and grow in community.

“We grow when we’re in relationship with other people — and that’s really at the heart of this story," Tey said. "Even though they’re all these woodland creatures, the heart of it is so universally human.”