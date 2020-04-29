The Madsplainers podcast: Madison arts cope with coronavirus

In the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.

Natalie is off this week, so features editor Rob Thomas is filling in. Rob talks to arts writer Lindsay Christians, whose cover story looks at how Madison's performing arts groups have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus, and what they'll need to rebound once their doors can open again.