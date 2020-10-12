'The King of Confidence' chronicles a 19th-century charlatan's Midwestern exploits

“There are certain times in American history when the truth becomes really malleable, and we don’t have a common agreement about what truth is,” Harvey said. “It’s no coincidence that this is the period that gives us P.T. Barnum. It’s a time where you can reinvent yourself and you can bend the truth, and convince people that your truth is the truth.”

In researching Strang’s exploits, Harvey found a wealth of material in both local newspapers and in the writings of Mormons, who he said were great record keepers because they thought they were documenting the second coming of Christ. He also benefited from the recent boom in digitizing 19th-century newspapers, which made it easier for Strang to find details and make connections that previous Strang biographers might have missed.

“Some of it was old-fashioned grunt work in archives, putting two and two together, building on what other people did,” Harvey said. “Some of it was sitting in my basement with a good database, finding stuff in places that other people wouldn’t have necessarily gone to look.”