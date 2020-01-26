The Chazen Museum of Art at 50: Growing, changing and celebrating faculty

Instead of being confined to one gallery, Faculty Exhibition 2020 is spread across both buildings. That way, it exposes visitors to parts of the permanent collection and areas that can get neglected.

The museum hired Gary Garrido Schneider, director of the Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey, to review the proposals. Thirty-one submissions were accepted from 26 artists representing 10 departments on campus.

Fifteen of the faculty came from the art department, two from UW-Madison’s Tandem Press, two from the department of human ecology, and one each from communication sciences and disorders, Wheelhouse Studios at the Wisconsin Union, gender and women’s studies, history and women’s studies, Asian languages and cultures, dance and music.

Gilman said her goal was to feature faculty work, but framed in a way that would entice them “to engage with the museum’s collection and its architecture.”

Li’s dance performance tries to do exactly that. It begins with a duet that works interactively with sculptor Aristotle Georgiades’ curious dramatic piece “Viewpoints,” where winding stairs lead up to doors in mid-air, inviting visitors to see the museum and each other from different perspectives as they climb.