The Chazen Museum of Art at 50: Growing, changing and celebrating faculty
MADISON CULTURE | FACULTY EXHIBITION 2020

The Chazen Museum of Art at 50: Growing, changing and celebrating faculty

The Chazen Museum of Art has long showcased art by UW-Madison faculty. And this year, in celebration of the museum’s 50th anniversary, the faculty show is bringing artists from across the university together to showcase everything from painting to modern dance and even cooking.

Chazen director Amy Gilman said the art world and art making have become multidisciplinary. So instead of the traditional focus on art department faculty, Gilman invited all UW-Madison faculty to participate.

“I quickly learned that at this university there are faculty in areas in addition to the art department who are working artists and whose teaching and research revolves around art making,” Gilman said. “We felt that they could bring a different kind of voice to the dialogue between their work and the museum’s collection.”

Chazen 50th Helen Lee

UW-Madison art professor Helen Lee and Chazen preparator Adam Hutchinson install a mirrored panel as part of Lee's "Cloud Sentence." Lee is one of 26 artists representing 10 departments in the Chazen's Faculty Exhibition 2020.

Li Chiao-Ping, the renowned UW-Madison dance professor who has been performing modern dance in Madison for more than 25 years, took Gilman up on her invitation. She is bringing her company, Li Chiao-Ping Dance, with 11 dancers including herself, to dance throughout the museum’s galleries. They, along with guest artists, will perform Saturday, with a scaled-back preview performance Friday night.

“There’s not always been that sense of welcome into that kind of space,” Li said. “So I was really excited that culture is changing.”

Chazen 50th dancers

Elisa Hildner and Cassie Last, dancers studying under UW-Madison dance professor Li Chiao-Ping, rehearse on the museum's acrylic bridge. Dancers from the school will be performing at 6 p.m. Saturday with a preview at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Li said the same thing is happening in art museums elsewhere, citing the Tate Modern in London and New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

“It’s an important statement that dance is seen as a contemporary art form next to the other fine arts — that we’re being represented,” she said.

The 70-minute performance, “Dancing the Chazen,” will incorporate solos, duets and group works choreographed and directed by Li, in many of the museum’s galleries, starting in the original Elvehjem building and ending in the newer building, which nearly doubled the museum’s size when it opened in 2011. The two buildings are joined by a walkway gallery.

Chazen 50th Buisch

A component of "Peripheral Paintings" by Derrick Buisch, a UW-Madison art professor, is displayed along a ceiling above a staircase in the Chazen Museum of Art's Paige Court.

The free museum at 750 University Ave., near Park Street, was founded as the Elvehjem Art Center in 1970 and became the Elvehjem Museum of Art in 1978. It was renamed the Chazen in 2005 after university alumni Simona and Jerome Chazen, chairman emeritus and co-founder of Liz Claiborne Inc. The couple donated $25 million to the expansion. The Chazen is the largest collecting museum in the Big 10 and the second-largest art museum in Wisconsin, Gilman said.

Chazen 50th building

Completed in 2011, the Chazen Museum of Art's 86,000-square-foot addition, right, nearly doubled the size of the museum from its original Conrad A. Elvehjem building, behind, built in 1970. 

Russell Panczenko, the museum’s director for 33 years, oversaw the $43 million expansion.

During his tenure, Panczenko increased the museum’s collection from about 12,000 objects to more than 21,000. That number is closer to 23,000 now, Gilman said.

Panczenko said he built relationships with art collectors who sought to “put this museum on the map.”

Chazen 50th lobby

Visitors to the museum congregate in the glass-walled lobby of the 2011 addition.

In 2010, the museum received a $30 million collection from the estate of Terese and Alvin S. Lane that included works by Pablo Picasso, Alexander Calder and Christo.

In 2014, artist Jim Dine gave 67 of his pieces to the Chazen. In 2015, Stephen and Pamela Hootkin donated a $5 million collection of contemporary ceramic sculptures. In 2015, the Chazens made an additional $28 million gift that included artwork, money for building expenses, and endowed chairs in the art history and art departments.

More visitors

When Panczenko retired in 2017, the museum drew 110,000 visitors a year, a number that Gilman said has been “historically very consistent.” In September, the museum greatly expanded its hours and opened a coffee shop on the ground floor.

That, Gilman said, has increased visitors to the building, though she won’t get an annual count until the end of the year.

Kirstin Pires, the museum’s editor, said total attendance for September through December 2019 was 63,210. In 2018, attendance during the same time period was 40,209.

“It’s a wonderful trend,” Pires said.

New perspectives

Instead of being confined to one gallery, Faculty Exhibition 2020 is spread across both buildings. That way, it exposes visitors to parts of the permanent collection and areas that can get neglected.

The museum hired Gary Garrido Schneider, director of the Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey, to review the proposals. Thirty-one submissions were accepted from 26 artists representing 10 departments on campus.

Chazen 50th Xiang Jing

Elisabeth Roskopf, a dancer studying under UW-Madison dance professor Dance Li Chiao-Ping, rehearses next to the work "Are a Hundred Playing You? Or Only One?" by artist Xiang Jing.

Fifteen of the faculty came from the art department, two from UW-Madison’s Tandem Press, two from the department of human ecology, and one each from communication sciences and disorders, Wheelhouse Studios at the Wisconsin Union, gender and women’s studies, history and women’s studies, Asian languages and cultures, dance and music.

Gilman said her goal was to feature faculty work, but framed in a way that would entice them “to engage with the museum’s collection and its architecture.”

Chazen 50th Aristotle Georgiades

"Viewpoints," a work by Aristotle Georgiades, a UW-Madison art professor, in Paige Court at the museum's Conrad A. Elvehjem building. 

Li’s dance performance tries to do exactly that. It begins with a duet that works interactively with sculptor Aristotle Georgiades’ curious dramatic piece “Viewpoints,” where winding stairs lead up to doors in mid-air, inviting visitors to see the museum and each other from different perspectives as they climb.

Marianne Fairbanks, an assistant professor in the School of Human Ecology, has a colorful, cheerful work, “Radiant Indeterminacy,” in the show that also requires viewers to consider perspective. Fairbanks installed brightly colored plastic flagging tape over a window on the Chazen’s third floor so sunlight shines through it. The work is designed to complement a piece in the permanent collection, “God from Inward Eye” by Richard Anuszkiew.

Visitors can chance upon art professor Derek Buisch’s five brightly colored “Peripheral Paintings” in narrow spaces around the museum where viewers aren’t expecting to see art.

Chazen 50th "Peripheral Paintings"

A component of "Peripheral Paintings" by Derrick Buisch, a UW-Madison art professor, is displayed next to artist Andy Paiko's glass work, which is part of the Chazen's permanent collection.

Fred Stonehouse, also an art professor, has a collection of mixed media, “Death Enters the Golden City,” led by Jesus on a donkey making a peace sign. The pieces provide an interesting, sometimes jarring, juxtaposition with the works on display in Gallery II, many of which address the Passion of Jesus.

Chazen 50th Fred Stonehouse

Works by UW-Madison art professor Fred Stonehouse echo elements of pieces in the Chazen's permanent collection.

Also part of the exhibit are four performance art pieces by Spatula & Barcode, aka art professors Laurie Beth Clark and Michael Peterson, whose art developed out of the kitchen and around the dinner table.

Their exhibit contributions, “Come to the Table,” will be dinner parties centering on the themes of “Care,” “Hospitality,” “Philanthropy” and “Refuge,” with the Chazen’s art as the backdrop.

As the museum celebrates 50 years, Gilman said the time is right to think about the ways the Chazen can be relevant and contribute to the university and Madison communities, and also to the national museum environment.

“This year, we are really rethinking something that has deep traditional roots within the museum and within the university, but also is being presented in a new way,” she said.

Gilman said the Chazen’s approach is to ground what it’s doing in its history, but also to think about what the future entails.

Chazen 50th Stonehouse

Elements of a work, lower right, by UW-Madison art professor Fred Stonehouse echo portions of works in the Chazen's permanent collection.

“We are the university art museum of one of the best research universities in the world, and we need to be working at that level.”

If you go

What: Faculty Exhibition 2020

When: Saturday through May 10

Where: Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. Exhibits located throughout the museum and in the Rowland Galleries

Cost: Free

Online: chazen.wisc.edu

Dance performances: Li Chiao-Ping Dance will first perform excerpts of "Dancing the Chazen" ​at 6:30 p.m. Friday during the preview reception for the 2020 Faculty Exhibition and will perform the full work at 6 p.m. Saturday. Immediately after the Saturday performance, LCPD will hold a reception and talk-back in the Chazen lobby. The dance event is free.

Spatula & Barcode performances: 6 p.m. Feb. 16, March 8, March 29, and April 26 in Rowland Gallery.

   

