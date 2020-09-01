The big 'Payback': Mary Gordon delves into retribution in new novel

Gordon wanted to understand how a monster like Quin could be created out of the insecure teenager she once was.

“What I wanted to show was kind of a betrayed love, and the rage and disappointment, because she really did love Agnes. That was the end of love for her.”

On other other side, she was interested in delving into the nature of an essentially good person like Agnes, who spends her life torturing herself over what’s she done. “It’s harder than writing about a bad person.”

“Payback” reflects the dark times that we’re living in, and the novel asks what good people can do when faced with so much ugliness in the world. “Let’s enjoy what’s left to enjoy,” one character says to Agnes late in the novel, but it’s guidance that feels insufficient.

“There’s a lot we can’t change, so how can we live a life?... Which I feel is a very pressing question. The answer is kind of puny — hunker down with the people you love. But that’s what we have.”

In any case, Gordon said, the purpose of fiction isn’t to find the answers anyway. Unlike a reality TV show, nobody should expect a tidy ending when the closing credits roll.

“One of the things that I love about literature, is that there are some questions that are not answerable. Fiction is not about fixing things. It’s about looking at things.”

