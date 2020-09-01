The big 'Payback': Mary Gordon delves into retribution in new novel

In writing her new novel “Payback,” Mary Gordon had to learn a lot about art restoration and a lot about reality television.
The acclaimed author of “The Company of Women” and “There Your Heart Lies” vastly preferred the research about art restoration.
“I truly, truly hate it,” Gordon said about reality television in a phone interview from her home in New York, where she recently retired as a professor at Barnard College. “I had to force myself to watch it. I have a wonderful goddaughter who is married to a wonderful woman who is an intellectual property entertainment lawyer, so I got some details from her.”
Gordon lives in New York, but kept an apartment in Madison for a few years while her daughter attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Now that her daughter and her family have moved to Milwaukee, she keeps an apartment there, and spent several months homeschooling her grandchildren during the pandemic.
“Payback” is being published on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Gordon will take part in a virtual event with author Mary Beth Keane at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, through Milwaukee’s Boswell Books. She’s also doing a virtual event in conjunction with the Wisconsin Book Festival on Nov. 10.
She may hate it, but “Payback” gets a lot right about a certain strain of reality television, the kind that pits ordinary people against each other and unearths their darkest secrets, all in a faux-therapeutic crusade for “justice" and “closure.”
The titular show in the novel reunites people who believe they were wronged in the past with the people who wronged them. As the cameras roll, the victims (called “the Owed”) get the chance to ambush their supposed tormentors to demand restitution. The show’s host is Quin Archer, a sharp and vindictive woman who would make Nancy Grace wilt.
Quin is planning an episode that she hopes will break “Payback” into the big time, in which a former private school teacher named Agnes has to answer for a horrible thing she said to a vulnerable student 40 years earlier. Gordon lets on early that the student is, in fact, Quin in another life, and the novel charts the divergent paths the two women took in their lives.
Gordon said she was inspired (if that’s the right word) by President Donald Trump and his bottomless need for attention and retribution. Which is, of course, what also led her to write about reality television.
“What I’ve really been fascinated by is this idea of vengeance,” Gordon said. “It’s like an endless appetite. You can never be satisfied.”
Gordon wanted to understand how a monster like Quin could be created out of the insecure teenager she once was.
“What I wanted to show was kind of a betrayed love, and the rage and disappointment, because she really did love Agnes. That was the end of love for her.”
On other other side, she was interested in delving into the nature of an essentially good person like Agnes, who spends her life torturing herself over what’s she done. “It’s harder than writing about a bad person.”
“Payback” reflects the dark times that we’re living in, and the novel asks what good people can do when faced with so much ugliness in the world. “Let’s enjoy what’s left to enjoy,” one character says to Agnes late in the novel, but it’s guidance that feels insufficient.
“There’s a lot we can’t change, so how can we live a life?... Which I feel is a very pressing question. The answer is kind of puny — hunker down with the people you love. But that’s what we have.”
In any case, Gordon said, the purpose of fiction isn’t to find the answers anyway. Unlike a reality TV show, nobody should expect a tidy ending when the closing credits roll.
“One of the things that I love about literature, is that there are some questions that are not answerable. Fiction is not about fixing things. It’s about looking at things.”
