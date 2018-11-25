When staff at the Chazen Museum of Art began to install the museum’s latest exhibition – titled “Shelter: Crafting a Safe Home” – the subject was feeling particularly timely.
It was mid-November, and nighttime temperatures in Madison had plunged, making those who have a warm bed to go home to seem especially blessed.
Meanwhile, across the country, the news brought reports about lives lost and homes obliterated by California wildfires.
The idea of “Shelter” was feeling very tangible.
“Shelter: Creating a Safe Home” comes to the Chazen from the organization Contemporary Craft, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show is comprised of works by highly skilled craft artists, working in a wide array of media, from textiles to painting, jewelry to video, glass to fired clay.
The show opened in Madison just after Thanksgiving and just before the winter holidays, with many more long winter nights to come — certainly a good time to ponder what “home” means.
“This is part of a series of exhibitions that (Contemporary Craft) has put together that are socially engaged,” the Chazen’s exhibition manager Ann Sinfield explained.
“This one struck me as a really great opportunity to highlight an issue at a particular time in the year.”
Opening reception
Although “Shelter: Creating a Safe Home,” opened to the public at the free-admission museum on Saturday, the opening reception takes place Thursday evening.
Visitors will be able to view the show and also hear a talk by Karla Thennes, executive director of the nonprofit Porchlight, Inc., which provides emergency shelter, outreach services, eviction prevention, food, employment services, counseling and affordable transitional and permanent housing to more than 8,000 people each year.
Thennes said she is “thrilled” to be the opening speaker for “Shelter.”
“It is just a wonderful opportunity to educate folks about homelessness in our community and what Porchlight is doing to provide permanent solutions to this widespread issue,” she said in an email.
Food will be served at the reception – incorporating Porchlight Products, specialty food items that provide job skills for Porchlight Products employees and revenue for Porchlight. Porchlight Products will also be on sale in the museum’s gift shop, and the museum will be collecting warm socks and gloves for people in need until the end of the show on Jan. 6.
All kinds of issues
But “Shelter” is not just about not having a home.
The artists in the show “are from all over,” said Sinfield, “and they’re addressing all kinds of issues, looking at the idea of shelter and how we as people think about shelter, and form shelter, and lose access to shelter, and what that means to us.”
“What I like about this show is that it explores this idea in a lot of different directions,” she said.
“It’s not just a show about homelessness. That’s just one aspect of it. It’s really artists…looking at the home and what ‘a safe place’ can mean.”
So for her piece “It’s Not Just About the Rain,” for example, California artist Tali Weinberg created a series of weavings based on temperature data from her home state; the California-grown organic cotton she used was dyed with natural, local dyes.
Consuelo Jimenez Underwood created “One Nation Underground,” overlapping the flags of Mexico and the United States, with an embroidered “border” of barbed wire running across.
Seth Clark focuses on deteriorating architecture in his massive collage, “Mass II.” Demitra Thomloudis uses reclaimed upholstery to fashion jewelry. And Kathryn Clark explores human migration in Syria through a large, embroidered, tapestry-like work titled “By Sea (The Aegean).”
“Shelter: Crafting a Safe Home” opens on what is typically one of the busiest weekends of the year for the Chazen – Thanksgiving weekend – and is a different twist on a holiday show, Sinfield said.
“This allows us to partner with some local organizations and to bring attention to some of the work they are doing,” she said, noting the Beacon Homeless Day Resource Center and the YWCA Madison, as well as Porchlight, will have representatives at the opening reception.
“Instead of doing a pretty holiday show, we’re doing a show that has really beautiful work,” said Sinfield, “but is meaningful at the same time.”