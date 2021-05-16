Summer concert series takes professional music to Madison parks

Stephanie Jutt is holding her cellphone in New York’s Central Park.
Jeffrey Sykes is talking from his San Francisco home office.
And Timothy Jones is dialing in from his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana.
All three have joined a Zoom call to talk about Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, the longtime series that every summer brings in top musicians, like them, from across the country to perform a series of chamber music concerts in Madison.
But this year’s BDDS concerts will be something innovative and new. Because they have to be.
Known for its indoor summertime performances featuring wit, humor, musical variety and top-notch musicians, BDDS normally plays in venues such as the Overture Center, the Hillside Theater at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin and Stoughton Opera House.
But this summer, due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, indoor concerts are not an option. So BDDS has come up with three other offerings: Recorded, streamed concerts for ticketed audiences at home; a pay-what-you-wish opportunity to chat with BDDS musicians and hear them play via Zoom; and a new outdoor, family-friendly concert that musicians will perform from May 29 to June 20 in public spaces throughout Madison.
Dubbed “Bandwagon,” the free, in-person shows will run just under one hour and maintain the BDDS hallmarks of lighthearted fun and remarkable music.
BDDS’ indoor concerts slated for 2020 were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and “We didn’t want to go another season without having concerts for our audience,” said BDDS co-founder Jutt.
“We have a very particular kind of style in Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society,” said Jutt, principal flute player for the Madison Symphony Orchestra and UW-Madison professor emerita. “We pride ourselves on being very adventurous, and at the same time very accessible. So these concerts are going to have that character.”
Serving as emcee and also singing at the Bandwagon concerts will be bass-baritone Jones of the University of Houston.
“I will be a link from the audience to the musicians,” said Jones, a BDDS regular. “I’ll tell some jokes and share some information about the music and why we selected what we selected.”
The program will include music by Black American composers Jessie Montgomery and Robert Owens, Latin American composer Alberto Ginastera, and works by Zez Confrey, George Gershwin and Joseph Bologne.
Performing along with Jones, Jutt and pianist and BDDS co-founder Sykes will be Leanne League on violin, new BDDS violinist Paran Amirinazari, and BDDS Dynamite Factory artists Jeremy Kienbaum, viola, and Trace Johnson, cello.
Bandwagon concerts will take place on all sides of Madison: In Penn Park and the Village on Park on the South Side, Orton Park on the East Side, Hilldale Shopping Center on the West Side, the Northside Farmers Market, and Downtown on Capitol Square and at Capitol Lakes Terrace.
Well-known Madison musicians Leotha and Tamera Stanley, from Mt. Zion Gospel Choir, will be featured in Bandwagon performances at Penn Park on May 29 and 30, and at the Village on Park on June 18. Sonora Strings from Suzuki Strings, a youth strings group, will perform at the Green at Hilldale on May 29 and at the May 30 concert at Northside Farmers Market.
Although audience members will be asked to wear masks (and — optional — bring a lawn chair), it will be good to perform in front of a live group again, in person, the musicians said.
“We have a sound system from Audio for the Arts,” said Jutt, “we have a fabulous stage manager, we have a truck, a banner — we are ready to go. But of course, it’s our maiden voyage. If it’s a success, I have a feeling we’ll be doing it in years to come.”
BDDS worked with the city, as well as particular neighborhoods “to go to some places that might be familiar to our audience, but also to go to some places that might not be. And likewise, those places might not be very familiar with our music,” executive director Samantha Crownover said.
“We’re going to be performing around Juneteenth. This is a celebration we’ve never really been a part of, nor have we really recognized it. We figured it’s time,” and programmed a good deal of music by Black American composers, she said.
BDDS consulted with Leotha Stanley about the Bandwagon concept, and Stanley advised that “the only way to know if a chamber concert in a park in June could work is to just do it,” Crownover said. “And Jeff and Stephanie are the king and queen of ‘just do it.’”
“When you’re faced with limitations of different kinds, you have the chance to creatively wiggle out of those limitations, creatively push the boundaries of those limitations,” Sykes said. “And of course, with COVID, we had the option of just folding up shop and shutting down and dying.
“But we have this wonderful history of taking a challenge like this, taking limitations, and doing something cool with it,” he said. “That is what we’re doing this whole season.”