Summer concert series takes professional music to Madison parks

Bandwagon concerts will take place on all sides of Madison: In Penn Park and the Village on Park on the South Side, Orton Park on the East Side, Hilldale Shopping Center on the West Side, the Northside Farmers Market, and Downtown on Capitol Square and at Capitol Lakes Terrace.

Well-known Madison musicians Leotha and Tamera Stanley, from Mt. Zion Gospel Choir, will be featured in Bandwagon performances at Penn Park on May 29 and 30, and at the Village on Park on June 18. Sonora Strings from Suzuki Strings, a youth strings group, will perform at the Green at Hilldale on May 29 and at the May 30 concert at Northside Farmers Market.

Although audience members will be asked to wear masks (and — optional — bring a lawn chair), it will be good to perform in front of a live group again, in person, the musicians said.

“We have a sound system from Audio for the Arts,” said Jutt, “we have a fabulous stage manager, we have a truck, a banner — we are ready to go. But of course, it’s our maiden voyage. If it’s a success, I have a feeling we’ll be doing it in years to come.”