 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer concert series takes professional music to Madison parks
0 comments
alert featured
Music | Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society

Summer concert series takes professional music to Madison parks

  • 0

Stephanie Jutt is holding her cellphone in New York’s Central Park.

Jeffrey Sykes is talking from his San Francisco home office.

And Timothy Jones is dialing in from his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana.

All three have joined a Zoom call to talk about Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, the longtime series that every summer brings in top musicians, like them, from across the country to perform a series of chamber music concerts in Madison.

But this year’s BDDS concerts will be something innovative and new. Because they have to be.

Known for its indoor summertime performances featuring wit, humor, musical variety and top-notch musicians, BDDS normally plays in venues such as the Overture Center, the Hillside Theater at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin and Stoughton Opera House.

BDDS musicians at Penn Park

Musicians who will perform at Penn Park as part of the new "Bandwagon" concerts from Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society include, from left, cellist Trace Johnson, Leotha Stanley of Mt. Zion Gospel Choir, and violinist Leanne League.

But this summer, due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, indoor concerts are not an option. So BDDS has come up with three other offerings: Recorded, streamed concerts for ticketed audiences at home; a pay-what-you-wish opportunity to chat with BDDS musicians and hear them play via Zoom; and a new outdoor, family-friendly concert that musicians will perform from May 29 to June 20 in public spaces throughout Madison.

Dubbed “Bandwagon,” the free, in-person shows will run just under one hour and maintain the BDDS hallmarks of lighthearted fun and remarkable music.

BDDS’ indoor concerts slated for 2020 were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and “We didn’t want to go another season without having concerts for our audience,” said BDDS co-founder Jutt.

Stephanie Jutt

Jutt

“We have a very particular kind of style in Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society,” said Jutt, principal flute player for the Madison Symphony Orchestra and UW-Madison professor emerita. “We pride ourselves on being very adventurous, and at the same time very accessible. So these concerts are going to have that character.”

Timothy Jones

Jones

Serving as emcee and also singing at the Bandwagon concerts will be bass-baritone Jones of the University of Houston.

“I will be a link from the audience to the musicians,” said Jones, a BDDS regular. “I’ll tell some jokes and share some information about the music and why we selected what we selected.”

The program will include music by Black American composers Jessie Montgomery and Robert Owens, Latin American composer Alberto Ginastera, and works by Zez Confrey, George Gershwin and Joseph Bologne.

Jeffrey Sykes

Sykes

Performing along with Jones, Jutt and pianist and BDDS co-founder Sykes will be Leanne League on violin, new BDDS violinist Paran Amirinazari, and BDDS Dynamite Factory artists Jeremy Kienbaum, viola, and Trace Johnson, cello.

Bandwagon concerts will take place on all sides of Madison: In Penn Park and the Village on Park on the South Side, Orton Park on the East Side, Hilldale Shopping Center on the West Side, the Northside Farmers Market, and Downtown on Capitol Square and at Capitol Lakes Terrace.

Leotha Stanley hands at keyboard

Leotha Stanley plays the keyboard along with fellow musicians who will be featured in the new outdoor concert series "Bandwagon" from Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society.

Well-known Madison musicians Leotha and Tamera Stanley, from Mt. Zion Gospel Choir, will be featured in Bandwagon performances at Penn Park on May 29 and 30, and at the Village on Park on June 18. Sonora Strings from Suzuki Strings, a youth strings group, will perform at the Green at Hilldale on May 29 and at the May 30 concert at Northside Farmers Market.

Trace Johnson with cello

Musician Trace Johnson, of Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, plays his cello at Penn Park, where BDDS will stage several free "Bandwagon" concerts May 29 and 30. 

Although audience members will be asked to wear masks (and — optional — bring a lawn chair), it will be good to perform in front of a live group again, in person, the musicians said.

“We have a sound system from Audio for the Arts,” said Jutt, “we have a fabulous stage manager, we have a truck, a banner — we are ready to go. But of course, it’s our maiden voyage. If it’s a success, I have a feeling we’ll be doing it in years to come.”

BDDS worked with the city, as well as particular neighborhoods “to go to some places that might be familiar to our audience, but also to go to some places that might not be. And likewise, those places might not be very familiar with our music,” executive director Samantha Crownover said.

Violinist Leanne League

Violinist Leanne League, left, talks with fellow musician Trace Johnson as she tunes her instrument at Penn Park. League and Johnson will perform with Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society at outdoor venues across Madison during BDDS's upcoming "Bandwagon" concerts. 

“We’re going to be performing around Juneteenth. This is a celebration we’ve never really been a part of, nor have we really recognized it. We figured it’s time,” and programmed a good deal of music by Black American composers, she said.

BDDS consulted with Leotha Stanley about the Bandwagon concept, and Stanley advised that “the only way to know if a chamber concert in a park in June could work is to just do it,” Crownover said. “And Jeff and Stephanie are the king and queen of ‘just do it.’”

“When you’re faced with limitations of different kinds, you have the chance to creatively wiggle out of those limitations, creatively push the boundaries of those limitations,” Sykes said. “And of course, with COVID, we had the option of just folding up shop and shutting down and dying.

BDDS musicians near playground at Penn Park

Musicians who will perform during Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society new "Bandwagon" outdoor concerts include, from left, Trace Johnson, Leotha Stanley and Leanne League.

“But we have this wonderful history of taking a challenge like this, taking limitations, and doing something cool with it,” he said. “That is what we’re doing this whole season.”

If you go

BDDS Bandwagon concerts: Free, family-friendly outdoor concerts lasting under one hour.

  • Saturday, May 29: Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St., at noon (special guests: Tamera and Leotha Stanley); and at the Green at Hilldale (in front of the Apple store at Hilldale Shopping Center, 702 N. Midvale Blvd.), at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. (special guests: Sonora Strings)
  • Sunday, May 30: 11 a.m. at the Northside Farmers Market (in front of Lakeview Library, 2845 N. Sherman Ave.) (special guests: Sonora Strings); and 2 p.m. at Penn Park (special guests: Tamera and Leotha Stanley)
  • Monday, May 31: Orton Park, 1103 Spaight St., at noon.
  • Friday, June 18: Village on Park, 2300 S. Park St., at noon and 1 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 19: Capitol Square — The Forum, at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 20: Northside Farmers Market at 11 a.m.; private afternoon concert for residents of Capitol Lakes Terrace.

BDDS On-Demand Virtual Concerts

BDDS will release a series of four different concerts recorded in concert halls on June 12, 19, 26 and July 3. The virtual series costs $60 and can be viewed until Sept. 1. Musicians include Stas Venglevski on bayan, a Russian-style accordion; Timothy Jones, bass baritone; Stephanie Jutt, flute; and the San Francisco Piano Trio: Jeffrey Sykes, piano, Axel Strauss, violin, and Jean-Michel Fontenau, cello; plus art by Lisa Frank. For details, see bachdancing.org

BDDS “Yours Truly”

Have a one-on-one conversation and performance via Zoom with a BDDS performer for a pay-what-you-wish donation. Details at bachdancing.org/concerts/special-events/

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits Show After Offensive Video Resurfaces

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

See man who says he has cheated death 18 times

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics